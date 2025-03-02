Puzzle Game: When the peacocks danced, and the old temple bell rang twice; can you solve the mystery?

This exciting puzzle game will challenge your logical thinking. Dive into a thrilling fictional scenario where you must solve a mystery.

Puzzle Game An old temple priest, Pandit Somnath, was found slumped over his wooden desk inside the centuries-old Shiva temple, a single cryptic entry in his ancient ledger:

“The peacocks dance thrice, the temple bell tolls twice, and the shadow points where the treasure lies.”

Outside, the monsoon winds howled, mirroring the villagers' confusion at the temple entrance.

Three suspects remained:

Raghu, the local fisherman, is struggling with debt after his boat was damaged in the recent floods.

Maya, a history professor from Delhi, is researching the legend of a lost manuscript hidden within the temple.

Arvind, the priest’s nephew, was set to inherit the land on which the temple stood.

Each had a reason to be interested in Pandit Somnath’s secret.

Upon closer inspection, the villagers noticed three strange occurrences that morning:

A group of peacocks had danced in the temple courtyard three times, a rare sight before heavy rains. The old temple bell had rung twice, despite no scheduled rituals at that time. A sudden break in the monsoon clouds allowed the sun to cast a long, sharp shadow from the temple’s shikhara (spire).

The villagers followed the shadow’s path and discovered it pointed towards a sacred banyan tree near the temple pond.

Raghu turned pale, knowing the pond’s waters were dangerous during high tide. Maya smiled, sensing she was close to solving the mystery. Arvind looked relieved as if a secret of his had remained hidden.

Puzzle Game Solution The “treasure” was not gold or jewels but a priceless ancient manuscript, the very artefact Maya had been searching for. Pandit Somnath, aware of her research, had hidden it beneath the banyan tree, leaving behind a puzzle game only she could solve.

The peacocks and temple bell were mere coincidences, but the shadow was the true clue. Raghu’s reaction stemmed from his fear of the rising pond water, while Arvind was relieved because he feared the priest had discovered his plans to sell the temple land.

