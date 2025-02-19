Puzzle game: Who killed Seth Govindlal? Only smart minds can solve the murder mystery

Do you love brain teasers and detective challenges? This puzzle game will test your logical reasoning, observation skills and ability to think critically. Only a few people have solved it. Will you be one of them?

Puzzle Game At the grand Rajmahal Palace, Jaipur’s elite gathered for the Maharaja’s annual gala. The festivities, however, took a dark turn when Seth Govindlal, a celebrated diamond merchant, was found dead in his locked chamber.

Detective Pratap Singh was called to investigate. The only person known to have entered the room was Manohar, the loyal attendant. Manohar explained that he had delivered saffron-laced badam milk to Seth at 10 PM.

At 11 PM, using his spare key, he entered and found Govindlal slumped in his chair with a gunshot wound to his chest. Beside him lay a vintage flintlock pistol. Suicide, it seemed.

However, Pratap wasn’t convinced. He thought it was a murder. Seth Govindlal had no known enemies and had been in high spirits that evening. The windows were locked, and the pistol had no powder burns on Seth’s hand, meaning he hadn’t fired it himself.

Nearby, a silver platter of malpua rested on a table. One malpua was missing. Underneath it lay a Queen of Spades playing card. The empty glass of badam milk also contained faint traces of an unknown substance.

Puzzle Game Solution The killer was Manohar. He had poisoned the badam milk with a fast-acting toxin. After Govindlal drank it, Manohar placed the flintlock pistol in his hand and fired it himself to stage the suicide.

The malpua was originally poisoned. But, when Govindlal didn’t eat it, Manohar resorted to the badam milk. The Queen of Spades was a deliberate distraction, hinting at false motives like gambling debts or a secret affair.

The mystery of Rajmahal Palace was solved. But, are you as sharp as Pratap Singh?