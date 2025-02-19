Puzzle game: Who killed Seth Govindlal? Only smart minds can solve the murder mystery

At a gala in Jaipur's Rajmahal Palace, diamond merchant Seth Govindlal is found dead in his chamber. Detective Pratap Singh investigates. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated19 Feb 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Puzzle game: Who killed Seth Govindlal? Only smart minds can solve the murder mystery(AI image created with Grok)

Do you love brain teasers and detective challenges? This puzzle game will test your logical reasoning, observation skills and ability to think critically. Only a few people have solved it. Will you be one of them?

Puzzle Game

At the grand Rajmahal Palace, Jaipur’s elite gathered for the Maharaja’s annual gala. The festivities, however, took a dark turn when Seth Govindlal, a celebrated diamond merchant, was found dead in his locked chamber.

Also Read | Puzzle game: Can you recognise these Bollywood superstars?

Detective Pratap Singh was called to investigate. The only person known to have entered the room was Manohar, the loyal attendant. Manohar explained that he had delivered saffron-laced badam milk to Seth at 10 PM.

Advertisement

At 11 PM, using his spare key, he entered and found Govindlal slumped in his chair with a gunshot wound to his chest. Beside him lay a vintage flintlock pistol. Suicide, it seemed.

However, Pratap wasn’t convinced. He thought it was a murder. Seth Govindlal had no known enemies and had been in high spirits that evening. The windows were locked, and the pistol had no powder burns on Seth’s hand, meaning he hadn’t fired it himself.

Also Read | Puzzle game: Can you find the mystery number?

Nearby, a silver platter of malpua rested on a table. One malpua was missing. Underneath it lay a Queen of Spades playing card. The empty glass of badam milk also contained faint traces of an unknown substance.

Advertisement

Puzzle Game Solution

The killer was Manohar. He had poisoned the badam milk with a fast-acting toxin. After Govindlal drank it, Manohar placed the flintlock pistol in his hand and fired it himself to stage the suicide.

Also Read | Puzzle game: Who stole the gold idol in this Varanasi temple?

The malpua was originally poisoned. But, when Govindlal didn’t eat it, Manohar resorted to the badam milk. The Queen of Spades was a deliberate distraction, hinting at false motives like gambling debts or a secret affair.

The mystery of Rajmahal Palace was solved. But, are you as sharp as Pratap Singh?

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsPuzzle game: Who killed Seth Govindlal? Only smart minds can solve the murder mystery
First Published:19 Feb 2025, 05:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App