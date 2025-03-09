This exciting puzzle game will challenge your logical thinking. Can you think like a detective?

Puzzle Game At the Golden Lotus Resort, a high-profile corporate retreat took a dark turn when business tycoon Arvind Khanna was found dead in his luxurious suite, locked from the inside.

Detective Amit Rao was called in to investigate. The hotel manager, Rahul, reported that Arvind had dismissed all staff at 9 PM, saying he needed rest. At 10:30 PM, a loud noise was heard from his room.

Security arrived, but the door was locked. When they broke in at 11 PM, Arvind was found collapsed near his study table, a half-smoked cigar in his hand and an overturned glass of whiskey on the table.

The only people with access to the room were:

Meera, Arvind’s secretary, brought him a business file at 8:30 PM.

Karan, a rival businessman, met him at 9 PM for a private discussion.

Rahul, the hotel manager, had the master key but insisted he never used it. There were no signs of forced entry, and the window was shut from the inside. A poison bottle was found inside the room safe, but it had Arvind’s own fingerprints on it. The only unusual clue? A spilt bottle of black ink was on the table, staining an important contract.

Detective Rao carefully examined the scene. Something didn’t add up.

Puzzle Game Solution The killer was Meera, and her motive was revenge. Arvind had recently fired Meera’s brother under false fraud charges, ruining his career. Furious, she decided to take justice into her own hands.

Here’s how she executed the perfect crime. At 8:30 PM, Meera delivered a business contract to Arvind but secretly poisoned his whiskey while he was distracted. To ensure he drank it, she spilt ink on the document, knowing Arvind would panic when he saw the mess and instinctively reach for his drink in frustration.

When Arvind discovered the ruined contract around 10:30 PM, he panicked, took a sip of whiskey, and collapsed from poisoning—which explains the loud noise security heard. Since Arvind had locked the door himself after dismissing everyone, it appeared to be a perfect locked-room mystery.

The poison bottle in the safe was a red herring—Meera had cleverly wiped her prints, making it seem like Arvind had poisoned himself.

Detective Rao’s Deduction The lack of forced entry proved Arvind had locked the door himself. The poison bottle was misleading—it was untouched for hours. Arvind wouldn’t have locked it away before drinking.

The spilt ink was deliberate. Why would a businessman ruin his own contract? Meera was the only person who had access to both the contract and the whiskey.

Meera’s crime was clever but not flawless. Detective Rao put the pieces together, and Meera was arrested.