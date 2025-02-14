Puzzle game: Who killed the jewellery store owner? Only a genius mind can find the murderer

Do you love brain teasers and detective challenges? This puzzle game will test your logical reasoning, observation and critical thinking ability. Only a few people have solved it. Will you be one of them?

One morning, the police received an urgent call from an upscale jewellery store in Mumbai. The shop’s owner, a well-known jeweller, was found dead inside the locked store. Detective PC Mitter arrived at the scene and questioned three individuals who had been around the store during the time of the murder.

Each had a reason to be there and gave their version of events:

The Assistant: “I arrived early to open the shop, as I do every morning. But when I unlocked the door and stepped inside, I found my boss lying on the floor, lifeless.”

The Customer: “I had placed an order for a custom-made necklace. I came to pick it up early in the morning. I knocked on the door, but no one answered. So, I assumed the shop hadn’t opened yet, and I left.”

The Security Guard: “I was on night patrol outside the shop. I monitored the entrance all night and didn’t see anyone enter or leave after the store was locked the previous evening.”

Detective PC Mitter carefully listened to their statements. After a moment of thought, he turned to one of them and said, “You are lying. You are the murderer!”

Can you figure out who the murderer is and why?

Puzzle Game Solution The key to solving this mystery lies in the assistant’s statement. He claimed that he arrived early in the morning, unlocked the store and found his boss dead inside. However, if the shop had been locked all night, how did the murderer escape?

The only logical explanation is that the murderer never left the store. Since the assistant was the first to enter, the only way the crime could have happened was if he had been inside when it occurred. This means he was lying. The assistant is the murderer!

Did You Solve It?