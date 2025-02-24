Puzzle Game: Who stole the diamond? Only those with great reasoning skills can solve this

This puzzle game will test your reasoning and deduction skills. Let’s dive in.

Puzzle Game In the bustling city of Mumbai, renowned jeweller Mr Ramesh Agarwal was hosting a grand exhibition to showcase his most prized possession, a rare blue diamond worth ₹50 crore. Security was tight, with surveillance cameras covering every corner of the venue. Yet, the diamond had vanished when the showcase was unveiled at midnight.

Detective Vikram Mehra was called in to solve the mystery. He quickly identified three suspects, each with a reason to be near the diamond.

The Assistant (Ravi): “I was in the storeroom organising other jewellery pieces from 10 PM to midnight. I never left.”

The Security Guard (Suresh): “I was stationed at the main entrance. No one entered or left after 11 PM.”

The Photographer (Pooja): “I was clicking pictures of the guests near the diamond until 11:30 PM, then left to edit them.”

Upon inspecting the scene, Detective Mehra found that the glass case wasn’t broken, and the security footage showed no one touching the diamond. However, one crucial clue caught his attention, tiny glass shards near the display.

After careful analysis, Mehra turned to one of the suspects and said, “You are lying. The diamond is with you!”

Puzzle Game Solution: Who stole the diamond? The key clue is the glass shards. Since the display case wasn’t broken, the thief must have used a clever trick. The photographer, Pooja, used a glass-cutting tool to silently remove the panel, took the diamond, and replaced the panel to avoid suspicion. She then left before the theft was noticed.

Detective Mehra realised her lie. She claimed to have left to edit photos at 11:30 PM, but security confirmed no one exited after 11 PM. She had hidden the diamond and planned to leave later!