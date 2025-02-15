Do you love brain teasers and detective challenges? This puzzle game will test your logical reasoning, observation skills and ability to think critically. Only a few people have solved it. Will you be one of them?

Puzzle Game One morning, police in Varanasi received an urgent call from a famous temple. The head priest reported that a valuable gold idol had gone missing from the sanctum overnight. The temple doors were locked, and there was no sign of forced entry.

Detective Arjun Mehta arrived at the scene and questioned three individuals who were near the temple at the time of the disappearance. Each had a reason to be there and gave their version of events:

The Temple Guard: “I was on duty the whole night. I never left my post; no one entered or left the temple. The doors were locked the entire time.”

The Priest: “I locked the temple after the evening prayers last night. When I came back at 8 AM, I found the idol missing. I immediately called the police.”

The Devotee: “I came soon after sunrise for my daily prayers. When I entered the temple, I saw the priest looking for the missing idol and crying for help.”

Detective Mehta carefully analysed their statements. After a few moments, he turned to one of them and said, “You are lying. You stole the idol!”

Can you figure out who the thief is and why?

Puzzle Game Solution The key to solving this mystery lies in the devotee’s statement. He claimed he saw the priest searching for the missing idol when he entered the temple at sunrise.

However, the priest himself stated that he had only discovered the theft upon arriving at 8 AM. This means no one should have known about the missing idol before him.

This contradiction proves that the devotee was lying. He must have stolen the idol to avoid suspicion and pretended to be an innocent visitor.