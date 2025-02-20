Puzzle game: Who stole the maths question papers? Only a genius find the thief

Do you love solving mysteries and using logic to crack impossible cases? This puzzle game will test your reasoning and deduction skills. Only the sharpest minds can solve it. Are you ready?

Puzzle Game It was the night before the final board exams at St. Xavier’s School. The principal, Mr. Sharma, had carefully locked the question papers inside the strongroom at 9 PM. The next morning at 7 AM, when he opened the room, the maths question papers were missing! The locks were intact, and there was no sign of a break-in.

Aryan, the head boy, was seen near the strongroom earlier that evening (before it was locked), but he claims he was just retrieving a book he'd left there.

Detective Rohan, the school’s smartest student, was called to solve the mystery. He questioned the four people who had access to the strongroom that night.

Peon (Ramu Kaka): “I was in the staff quarters all night. I went to sleep early at 10 PM.”

Maths Teacher (Mr. Verma): “I was busy grading assignments in the staff room till midnight. Then, I went home.”

Security Guard (Ravi): “I was patrolling the school from 10 PM to 6 AM. No one went inside the strongroom.”

Head Boy (Aryan): “I was in the library studying with my friends till 11:30 PM. Then, I went straight home.”

Here are some clues

The locks were not broken.

A window near the strongroom was found slightly open.

A piece of chalk dust was found near the strongroom door.

No security alarms were triggered.

The papers were stolen between 9:00 PM and 7:00 AM. Detective Rohan carefully examined the statements and discovered who stole the exam papers.

Puzzle Game Solution The thief is Mr. Verma, the Maths Teacher. Here is how.

As a maths teacher, Mr. Verma frequently uses chalk. The chalk dust near the strongroom door suggests someone who had chalk residue on their hands, a teacher!

He used the slightly open window near the strongroom to drop the stolen papers outside, avoiding suspicion. Later, he retrieved them in the morning, making it look like the theft happened overnight.

Since the locks were intact, he used a duplicate key to enter and leave. As a teacher, he had access to spare keys for emergencies.

Mr. Verma stole the question papers using a duplicate key, planted false clues and tried to mislead everyone with a fake alibi.