Gayatri Sharma of ‘Gayu’s Kitchen’ deletes hostel mess videos; sparks concerns

Social media influencer Gayatri Sharma, known for her videos of food prepared at a hostel mess and her “pyare pyare rice”, has made her Instagram account private and deleted all hostel mess YouTube Shorts.

Among her 250,000 Instagram followers, she is known as ‘Gayu’s Kitchen’.

Her move to make her Instagram account private has sparked concerns among her fans and general netizens alike.

Gayatri’s last video, posted three days ago, before she made her Instagram account private was her normal routine of preparing food in the hostel mess.

On YouTube channel, the food influencer boasts more than 422,000 subscribers. Her last video on YouTube was posted on April 27.

Who is Gayatri Sharma? Gayatri runs a food mess at an NGO in Delhi. She shares videos of the food prepared for the residents of the hostel.

Her followers admire her unique way of sharing what she makes every day. One of her famous line from the videos is “ye hain mere pyare pyare rice” (These are my lovely rice).

She takes pride in her work, making the mess a model of cleanliness and hygiene.

The home-style food prepared at the mess has garnered her a huge fan base.

According to a report by Better India, Gayatri grew up an orphan in the SOS Children's Village in Haryana.

Before becoming a food influencer, she had worked as a security guard and had stints as a clothing store and food joint worker, earning as little as ₹12 an hour.

