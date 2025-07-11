Pygmy hippo Moo Deng turns 1: Thailand's Khao Kheow Zoo celebrates viral baby hippopotamus with 20 kg cake | In pics

Viral pygmy baby hippo ‘Moo Deng' celebrated her first birthday on Thursday. The celebrations for the internet sensation baby hippopotamus took place at Thailand’sKhao Kheow Open Zoo, located in Chonburi. Moo Deng marked her first birthday with a cake weighing 20 kilograms (44 pound), made from fruits and vegetables, NBC News reported.

Advertisement

On the special day, the internet fame pygmy hippo wandered around her enclosure and took a few naps in-between before getting hosed down for a shower. She ate watermelon and vegetables on July 10, as thousands of fans from across the world paid visit to the famous zoo to watch Moo Deng celebrate her maiden birthday.

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng eating birthday cake at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand 's Chonburi province on July 10.

Advertisement

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng wandered around her enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand 's Chonburi province on July 10.

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng eating 44-pound cake at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand 's Chonburi province on July 10.

Advertisement

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng eating with her mother at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand 's Chonburi province on July 10.

The special birthday treat was made up of a selection of tropical fruits placed in a Thai traditional style. The heavy cake had to be carried by three zoo keepers into her enclosure. Thefour-day birthday festivities included a photo exhibition, a parade and a charity auction.

Advertisement

Also Read | Viral baby hippo from Thailand is facing harassment from visitors

At the auction, pygmy hippo's prized possessions were put up for sale. The plastic bathtub Moo Deng had used since her birth was sold for ₹1.31 lakh (50,000 baht) while a cast of her footprints went fetched ₹18.39 lakh (700,000 baht).

“Moo Deng has made more people know about the zoo and they travel here, generating so much income for us - which allows us to improve the zoo a lot,” Reuters quoted Moo Deng's Zoo caretaker Atthapon Nundee as saying.

The social media sensation baby pygmy hippo became famous after her playful and charming antics showcased at zoo's TikTok and Instagram accounts became viral. The animal arrived at the facility last year in September has since made a cameo on Saturday Night Live, including a visit from the cast of The White Lotus Season 3.

Advertisement

Famous for her sassy personality, Moo Deng also featured in TODAY morning show's special segment, usually reserved for humans.