Python in car bonnet! Viral Video captures daring rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh

  • In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a video of a seven-foot python lounging in an SUV's bonnet has gone viral. The mechanic's shocking discovery led to a rescue operation by officials, drawing significant attention and applause from bystanders.

Livemint
Updated15 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Viral video from UP
Viral video from UP

A video from Uttar Pradesh recently gained widespread attention. The footage shows an unexpected sight: a python lounging in the bonnet of a SUV car. The massive seven-foot-long python was found at a garage in Uttar Pradesh's city of Prayagraj. The dramatic scene of the large snake being rescued has quickly gone viral, drawing significant interest from viewers online.

 

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh news: 13 rescued, 8 confirmed dead as 3-storey building collapses

As per DNA report, the incident took place at a garage near Hotel Ajay International in the Civil Lines area, where a Mahindra Scorpio SUV was parked for repair work. When the mechanic opened the bonnet in order to inspect the car, he was stunned to find the huge snake resting near the car battery.

 

The mechanic then alerted the authorities, leading to call the emergency services and the forest department officials. Two officials came to perform the rescue operation. The dramatic video of the rescue though sent chills but also received enthusiastic applause from onlookers present at the scene.

Also Read | Headless body of a woman found on Kanpur highway; investigation on

Gyanvapi news

In other news, amid ongoing legal tussle between between Kashi Viswanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has reiterated the Hindu side claim that "Gyanvapi an embodiment of Lord Vishwanath (Lord Shiva) himself". CM Yogi Adityanath said branding Gyanvapi as a mosque was ‘unfortunate’. “Durbhagya se Gyanvapi ko log doosre shabdon mein masjid kahte hain…lekin Gyanvapi sakshat Vishwanath Ji hain, (Unfortunately people call Gyanvapi with different names, but Gyanvapi is an embodiment of Lord Vishwanath himself)"

 

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt: ‘Innocents tortured, criminals protected’

Meerut building collapase

A three-storey building collapsed at Zakir Colony in Lohia Nagar. Out of the 15 people trapped, 13 have been rescued and 8 of them lost their lives. Teams involved in rescue personnel suspect that the building may have collapsed due to the rain.

Catch all latest updates here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPython in car bonnet! Viral Video captures daring rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue