Python in car bonnet! Viral Video captures daring rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh

A video from Uttar Pradesh recently gained widespread attention. The footage shows an unexpected sight: a python lounging in the bonnet of a SUV car. The massive seven-foot-long python was found at a garage in Uttar Pradesh's city of Prayagraj. The dramatic scene of the large snake being rescued has quickly gone viral, drawing significant interest from viewers online.

As per DNA report, the incident took place at a garage near Hotel Ajay International in the Civil Lines area, where a Mahindra Scorpio SUV was parked for repair work. When the mechanic opened the bonnet in order to inspect the car, he was stunned to find the huge snake resting near the car battery.

The mechanic then alerted the authorities, leading to call the emergency services and the forest department officials. Two officials came to perform the rescue operation. The dramatic video of the rescue though sent chills but also received enthusiastic applause from onlookers present at the scene.

