Rajasthan news: The Rajsamand district in Southern Rajasthan has been plagued by the terror of large pythons recently. Around four to five pythons have been located in the region.

In a shocking incident, a python swallowed a calf during the night, but its size prevented it from fully digesting the animal. As a result, the serpent was forced to regurgitate the calf. The villagers discovered the lifeless calf next morning, reported News 18.

How did the python swallow the calf One of the pythons was seen in the Agariya area, a densely populated region. It entered the enclosure behind the house and swallowed the calf. However, the python was unable to swallow the calf, owing to the creature's size.

The lifeless body of the calf was found next morning, and villagers were struck by the emotional reaction of the calf’s mother. Witnesses mentioned that the cow appeared visibly distraught, with tears in her eyes, reported News 18.

This incident is not an isolated case, as villagers claim that pythons have been hunting livestock in the area for some time. They’ve spotted multiple pythons, up to five, in the nearby marble dumping yard, creating an atmosphere of fear and unease.

No human attacks yet Although there have been no attacks on humans yet, incidents of pythons preying on cattle, have risen.

The villagers have urged the Forest Department to take immediate action, requesting that a cage be set up to capture the dangerous snakes before more serious incident occurs. They warn that while the pythons are currently preying on cattle, a human tragedy could happen if the situation is not addressed soon, reported News 18.