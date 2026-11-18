A Qualcomm employee in India, who had been considering resigning because of what they described as a difficult work environment, has shared how being laid off turned out to be a financial relief, with the severance package and pending salary amounting to an estimated 15 months’ pay.

The senior engineer, who has around five years of overall work experience, shared the experience in a Reddit post titled “Laid off – getting more than a year’s salary”.

The employee said they had moved internally to another team about six months ago and relocated to a different city in the hope of being closer to home. However, the move did not work out as expected. The employee alleged that the new team had a poor work culture, with personal criticism and limited support affecting their motivation.

“I didn't mind having a poor work life balance because I was interested in the work. What did mind though were personal attacks,” the employee wrote.

They claimed that an interviewer had criticised their interview performance and Python skills, describing them as poor. This was in contrast to their experience in the previous team, where their former manager had called them a “Python wizard”, according to the post.

The employee also said they had heard accounts of similar or worse experiences in other teams, including instances in which colleagues were allegedly questioned about their engineering abilities for asking basic questions.

Employee requested to be considered for layoff The engineer said their motivation to work had declined significantly after the move. When they received an email about the layoffs, they felt it was an opportunity to leave the team.

They claimed they approached their director and manager on the same day and requested to be considered for a layoff. The managers reportedly said they would keep the request in mind.

After waiting anxiously for the outcome, the employee said they were eventually laid off a few days before sharing the Reddit post.

The employee estimated the overall financial benefit at around 15 months' salary, including regular pay until the end of January. The exact amount would depend on the leave encashment and the applicable terms of the employee's separation.

The relocation bonus was a particular concern for the engineer before the layoff. They said they had considered resigning almost every day but were worried about having to repay the amount.

Employee plans to take a break before looking for a job The engineer described the layoff as a “blessing in disguise”, saying the financial cushion would allow them to spend time with family and close friends before returning to studying and applying for jobs.

They said they did not intend to rush into another job immediately, given the estimated 15 months of financial security.

Employee's layoff post sparks debate The Reddit post also drew responses from other users discussing severance benefits, gratuity, and the challenges of finding a new job after a layoff.

One user pointed out that the employee could also receive gratuity, commenting, "You will also get gratuity, ~2.5 times of basic pay."

Others viewed the payout as an opportunity to take a break and focus on personal development before returning to the job market. "Sorry to hear, I'm sure you will find something great. You'll have 6-8 months just for yourself, use the time wisely," one user wrote.

Another commenter, who appeared interested in understanding the components of the payout, asked: "Is HRA also included in severance or only basic pay?"

The discussion also highlighted the importance of maintaining emergency savings, particularly for employees working in the technology sector who may face sudden job losses.

"You guys working with great salary, you must have saving. Let this be lesson and save some money for emergency," a user commented.

However, not everyone viewed the severance package as sufficient protection against the financial uncertainty associated with unemployment.

Sharing their own experience of being laid off, another user described the pressure of supporting a family while searching for another job.

"It is not same for everyone, I also got laid off, I have family 2 school going kids and wife housewife (due to 2 kids) need to pay rent every month and other household expenses. I have to get a job within 6-8 months, if I don't get it then I have to leave Bangalore this is very stressful in this current job market," the user wrote.

The comments also raised questions about whether Qualcomm would offer similar or better severance packages in future rounds of layoffs.

"Bro, next time there is a layoff in Qualcomm, do you think they will give the same or general better severance package?" another user asked.

Some commenters also spoke about wanting to receive a similar exit package if they were ever laid off. One user said they had hoped for the same outcome but had not managed to secure it.

"I also wanted exact same thing. Tried from my end but got failed😭. Congratulations bro. You won. Use initial few months for enjoyment. Use next months for productivity, upskilling etc. not necessarily technical skills, but consider non technical as well (if you have any interest), keep exploring. Good luck," the user commented.

Another person even wondered whether employees could voluntarily request to be considered for a layoff.