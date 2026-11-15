Qualcomm employee laid off days before wedding; what his manager told him left him stunned.

A Qualcomm employee in India has shared his experience of learning that he had been selected for a layoff just days before his wedding. The employee, who was preparing to get married on 18 November, said he contacted his manager to find out whether he would be affected by the company's ongoing job cuts. What followed was an unexpected confirmation that he would lose his job.

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Qualcomm employee loses job days ahead of marriage, here's what his manager told him The employee shared his experience in a Reddit post, explaining that he had already planned time off from 9 November to 24 November for his wedding and related preparations. However, reports of layoffs at Qualcomm left him worried about his position.

According to the employee, he initially tried contacting his manager through Microsoft Teams and phone calls but did not receive a response. He eventually managed to speak to him and directly asked whether he had been selected for the workforce reduction.

The manager reportedly confirmed that he was among the employees affected and apologised. The employee also claimed that his manager told him the company had originally planned to communicate the decision the following week, which would have been his wedding week.

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The employee said that while the news was difficult, knowing the outcome brought some relief because he no longer had to deal with the uncertainty.

"Honestly, I am feeling more relaxed after hearing the news than I was before. At least the uncertainty is over, and I don't have to keep worrying about whether I will be impacted or not," he wrote.

According to reports, the employee works as a software engineer, has spent around 4.5 years at Qualcomm and is based in Hyderabad.

Qualcomm Layoffs: Another employee shares alleged severance details The wedding-related layoff account is among several employee experiences being shared online as Qualcomm begins implementing job cuts in India.

In a separate Reddit post, another employee claiming to have been affected by the layoffs shared details of the severance package reportedly offered by the company.

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According to the employee, the package included three months' salary, along with an additional month's salary for every year of service. The employee also claimed that workers who signed their separation documents within two to three days would receive an additional month's pay.

Other benefits reportedly included earned leave encashment, insurance coverage until 31 January and a bonus depending on the employee's team.

The employee also claimed that affected workers would not receive their annual performance review ratings.

However, these details come from individual employee accounts shared online. Qualcomm has not independently confirmed the specific severance calculations, payment conditions or signing deadlines mentioned in the posts.

Why is Qualcomm laying off employees in India? The reported job cuts in India are part of a wider global restructuring exercise announced by Qualcomm chief executive Cristiano Amon in October 2026.

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According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, Amon described the exercise as a "performance-focused reduction" following the company's annual employee review process. Employee notifications were expected to begin in November.

The company said the decisions would consider business priorities, organisational requirements and the skills needed to support its future growth. However, it did not disclose the total number of positions it planned to eliminate globally. Reuters reported that Qualcomm had approximately 52,000 employees worldwide as of September 2025.

In India, reports suggest that around 1,000 to 1,500 employees could be affected by the restructuring. The cuts have reportedly started across Qualcomm's Bengaluru and Hyderabad operations, with other locations, including Chennai and Delhi-NCR, also expected to be affected.

Qualcomm has around 18,000 to 20,000 employees in India, according to different media reports. The company has not officially confirmed the final number of job cuts in the country.

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The developments come at a time when Qualcomm is looking to expand beyond its traditional smartphone chip business into areas such as artificial intelligence, automotive technology and data centres.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.