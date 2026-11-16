Qualcomm engineer layoff severance package: Reddit says it's ‘solid’ as user details payout, stocks, insurance and more

A Reddit user claimed to have been affected by recent Qualcomm layoffs. He shared details of their severance package. The post described how HR had explained the payout, salary schedule and benefits during a meeting. The employee said HR was waiting in a reserved conference room. He expected the layoff and said they felt “more relieved than disappointed”.

According to the employee, the package had three parts. The first was a payment based on completed years of experience. HR reportedly counted one month more than the number of full years. The package then added another three months of salary. Signing the separation agreement within two days added one more month of salary.

The Qualcomm employee used 5.5 years of experience to explain the calculation. That would mean six months of salary under the experience formula. The fixed payment would add three months. The early signing bonus would take the total to 10 months.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How was the reported Qualcomm severance package calculated? ⌵ A Reddit user said it included one month of salary for each completed year of service, with an extra month under the tenure formula, plus three months of salary. Signing the separation agreement early reportedly added another month; the terms have not been officially confirmed by Qualcomm. 2 How much severance could a Qualcomm employee with 5.5 years of service receive? ⌵ In the employee’s example, 5.5 years counted as six months under the tenure formula. Adding three months of fixed severance and one month for early signing brought the reported total to 10 months of salary. 3 Is Qualcomm severance based on basic pay or regular monthly salary? ⌵ The Reddit user said their calculation used regular monthly salary, rather than basic pay alone. This was an individual account, and Qualcomm has not confirmed the reported calculation. 4 When would laid-off Qualcomm employees receive their severance payment? ⌵ The employee said regular salary would continue through their last working day, listed as 31 January 2027, and expected the severance payment in late February or early March. These dates reflect the account shared online. 5 What happens to Qualcomm employees’ stocks and insurance after a layoff? ⌵ The Reddit user said stocks scheduled to vest in November would vest, while remaining unvested stocks would be forfeited. Health insurance and other benefits were reportedly set to continue until 31 January 2027.

The employee said the calculation used a regular monthly salary as its base. He said this distinction mattered because some people had suggested using basic pay alone.

The post listed 31 January 2027 as the employee’s last working day. Regular salary would continue through January, covering November, December and January. The employee expected the severance payment by late February or early March. That would put the payout after their last working day.

“Stocks: Unvested stocks scheduled for November will vest. Remaining unvested stocks will be forfeited. Health insurance and other benefits: Continue until 31st January 2027,” the Reddit user said.

“Laptop: Laptop needs to be submitted in December. Career support: HR will share links for resume assistance and career transition support,” he added.

According to the employee, frustration with the work environment led them to hope for a layoff. He asked other users to avoid questions about the meeting title, the affected team, or the job level.

Reddit users react Reddit users loved the transparency with which the OP shared the details.

“This OP needs some good recognition. Even after his layoff, he posted this with much clarification. Well done. You deserve better. Wish you the best, OP,” wrote one of them.

Other users commented on the Qualcomm layoffs.

“That looks quite good on paper. Of course the uncertainty is there, but by your example, 10 months of runway for 5-6yrs of experience should go a long way towards steadying nerves,” posted one user.

Another user wrote, “Funny thing is some orgs are hiring and firing both. They lose money in severance and have to pay JB for new employees. So, what opex did they optimise? I don’t get it.”