‘Qualify to troll me’: Anubhav Sinha’s old tweet gets slammed amid Netflix’s IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack controversy

Director Anubhav Sinha faces backlash for the Netflix series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ over alleged misrepresentation of terrorist identities. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is set to meet Netflix content heads on September 3 to address the controversy.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Sep 2024, 05:40 PM IST
‘Qualify to troll me’: Anubhav Sinha’s old tweet gets slammed amid Netflix’s IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack controversy(Screengrab from YouTube/ Netflix India)

Director Anubhav Sinha is no stranger to controversy. His political views and candid opinions have been trolled in the past while his movies tend to get positive reviews.

In the latest controversy, he is under fire for the Netflix web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. This time, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has called in the head of content at Netflix for a meeting on September 3 to address issues related to the IC 814 web series.

Also Read | ’IC814’ web series content row: IB Ministry summons Netflix content head

People on social media suggest that the Netflix series has deliberately hidden the true identities of the terrorists involved in the 1999 hijacking. Instead of giving out their real “Muslim” names, the show's makers have used names like Bhola, Shankar, Burger, Doctor and Chief.

Addressing these claims, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra has said that the terrorists used aliases and that the series was based on thorough research.

Also Read | Boycott Bollywood trends on social media again; here’s why

Meanwhile, a pinned comment on Sinha’s X (formerly Twitter) profile comes into focus again as people have started replying. The pinned comment from May 2020 is the filmmaker’s message to his trolls.

“Intelligence Manners Facts Humour. You must have at least two of the above to qualify to troll me. Or else you will be blocked. F*ck You in advance!!!” the post says.

Some social media users have apparently assumed it to be the filmmaker’s recent response amid the IC 814 controversy and reacted accordingly.

Netizens comment

In reply, one of the users wrote, “Why should / will someone abuse or troll you? Fact: why did you rename the original Hijackers of IC 814: Ibrahim Akhtar Shahid Akhtar Sayeed Sunny Ahmed Qazi Zahoor Mistry Shakir. As Bhola, Shankar, Burger & Doctor in a film on IC 814 & intentionally legitimized the bogey of Hindu terror?”

“Anubhav Sinha’s report card: Intelligence- Even a 5th grader has more, Manners - can’t expect from D-graded Bollywood, Facts- how to twist facts and spread negativity, Humour- yeh khud hi ek majak hai (He’s a joke himself),” wrote another.

Also Read | Win-win: YouTubers, standup comics graduate to Amazon, Netflix with top billing

“Mr Abhinav, how can you use our beloved god Shankar name as one of the Muslim terrorist?” asked another.

In his most recent post, Sinha expressed gratitude for people appreciating the web series: “I have received so much love in the last three days that I cannot describe it. I am indebted.”

Meanwhile, the search for “IC 814” on Google shows high trends:

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Qualify to troll me’: Anubhav Sinha’s old tweet gets slammed amid Netflix’s IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack controversy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue