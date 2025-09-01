Queen Camilla fought off sexual assault as teen in train to London using heels, new book reveals

Queen Camilla once saved herself from a sexual assaulter while travelling in a train, reportedly. She was just a teenager when the incident happened, as per claims in the new book about the Royal Family. It is said that Camilla, who married King Charles, attacked the one touching her inappropriately, using her shoe.

Queen Camilla fought off sexual assault in teen The revelation is detailed in Power and the Palace by royal writer Valentine Low, recently excerpted in The Sunday Times. According to the book, the Queen once shared the incident with Boris Johnson during his tenure as London’s Mayor, sometime between 2008 and 2016.

At that time, it is said that Queen Camilla was around 16 or 17 years old. She was on her way to Paddington when a man is said to have touched her. Recalling her mother's advice, the Queen reportedly gave it back to the man. She removed her shoe and struck him with her high heel, reported The Guardian.

As per the new book, the Queen also went on to report the man to the railway staff after arriving in London. It is said that her assaulter was arrested soon.

However, Buckingham Palace is yet to comment about the incident.

The author claimed that he heard about the incident from Guto Harri, Boris Johnson’s former communications chief.

It was Harri who shared details of Camilla and Johnson's meeting at Clarence House in 2008. As the two got along, later Johnson shared Camilla's unknown story with Harri.

What was Camilla's reaction? Gutto Harri recalled Camilla's reaction during the assault on the train. As passed on by Johnson, he said, “I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel."

He added her calm reaction after the incident, as she did not let it go so easily.

“She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, ‘That man just attacked me,’ and he was arrested."