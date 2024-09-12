Queen Elizabeth’s ‘awful’ statue starts social media uproar: Netizens say, ‘Insult to Her Majesty’

A bronze statue, recently revealed in Northern Ireland in Queen Elizabeth II’s honour, has sparked criticism. Many feel it fails to resemble her. The statue is located in Antrim Castle Gardens in Northern Ireland. It was placed beside an earlier one of Prince Philip.

Created by local artist Anto Brennan, the piece also includes the Queen's corgis and was commissioned by the local council.

Netizens have strongly reacted to the statue. “Dreadful..take it down. It's an insult to Her Majesty,” wrote one user on Facebook.

“Both need (to be) removed & melted down & redone. That’s actually offensive,” wrote another user.

“Why can't anyone hire a sculptor that can actually make a likeness?!” posted one user while another reacted, “It’s actually an insult to Her Majesty’s memory, looks nothing like her.”

“Take it away. It's blooming awful. No sign of the elected Mayor to condone this spectacle,” reacted one Facebook user.

Queen Elizabeth died of broken heart Elizabeth and Philip had been married for over 70 years before Philip passed away in 2021 at 99. Elizabeth’s death in the following year. She was 96.

A royal expert suggested Queen Elizabeth had passed away due to a "broken heart" due to her husband’s death. The Queen had planned for her and Prince Philip’s final resting places to be together in the Royal crypt, where a private family-only ceremony occurred.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's coffins were moved to King George VI's Memorial Chapel after a private ceremony. The Queen had reportedly asked Philip’s mortal remains to remain in the Royal vault until they could make their final journey together. She knew she wouldn't be apart from him for long.