Queen Elizabeth wrote THIS in her diary before death; 5 ‘factual and practical’ words mark the final entry

Queen Elizabeth II's final diary entry, written two days before her death, revealed her routine. Documenting her last public engagement, she maintained a 70-year habit of recording daily activities, serving as a historical archive for future generations.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated13 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth wrote THIS in her diary before death; 5 words mark the final entry
Queen Elizabeth wrote THIS in her diary before death; 5 words mark the final entry(AP)

Queen Elizabeth II’s final diary entry, written just two days before her death on September 8, 2022, has been revealed in the updated royal biography Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman.

The Queen, 96 at the time, documented her day as she always did, maintaining a habit she upheld throughout her 70-year reign.

Also Read | Charles was ‘disrespectful’, did not want Meghan to visit Queen on death-bed

The entry was simple and factual: “Edward came to see me”, referring to her private secretary, Sir Edward Young. He was assisting her in preparing for the swearing-in of newly-elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ ministers on September 6. This appointment would become her final public engagement.

According to The Telegraph, Hardman calls it the Queen’s final entry before the later monarch “slipped away” in her sleep after two days. “Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever,” the Royal biographer wrote in his book.

Also Read | Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first formal appearance | See photos

Harman highlighted that Queen Elizabeth’s diary was not used for personal reflections but as a log of her daily activities, ensuring her life’s events were well-documented. 

She is believed to have kept these records as a memory tool and a historical archive for future generations. In her writings, she once explained to society diarist Kenneth Rose that she focused on events rather than conversations.

A former royal household member told The Sun in 2019 that the Queen used a fountain pen with black ink and leather-bound diaries marked with her cypher. Writing in her diary was her last act every night, regardless of how late or tiring the day had been.

King Charles’ diary

King Charles III, her son and successor, also keeps a journal but prefers shorter reflections over detailed narratives. However, according to a senior courtier who spoke to Hardman, the current monarch “doesn’t write great narrative diaries like he used to”. At the end of the day, Charles “scribbles down his recollections and reflections” instead.

Also Read | King Charles, Prince William rake ₹543 crore from public service: Report

Balmoral is where the Queen spent her final days. Charles recently mentioned its special place in the Royal Family’s hearts. He described it as a cherished retreat, adding that his mother especially loved her time there.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsQueen Elizabeth wrote THIS in her diary before death; 5 ‘factual and practical’ words mark the final entry

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.45
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.8 (-2.34%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.05
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -3.1 (-2.15%)

    Tata Motors share price

    788.20
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    3.25 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    409.10
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.15 (-1.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    927.00
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -60.4 (-6.12%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    63.80
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-6.11%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,132.40
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -57.25 (-4.81%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,340.25
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -614.9 (-4.75%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    312.45
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    28.3 (9.96%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    275.10
    10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    24.55 (9.8%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,247.30
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    43.55 (3.62%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    698.85
    10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.2 (3.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.