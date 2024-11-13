Queen Elizabeth wrote THIS in her diary before death; 5 ‘factual and practical’ words mark the final entry

Queen Elizabeth II’s final diary entry, written just two days before her death on September 8, 2022, has been revealed in the updated royal biography Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman.

The Queen, 96 at the time, documented her day as she always did, maintaining a habit she upheld throughout her 70-year reign.

The entry was simple and factual: “Edward came to see me”, referring to her private secretary, Sir Edward Young. He was assisting her in preparing for the swearing-in of newly-elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ ministers on September 6. This appointment would become her final public engagement.

According to The Telegraph, Hardman calls it the Queen’s final entry before the later monarch “slipped away” in her sleep after two days. “Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever,” the Royal biographer wrote in his book.

Harman highlighted that Queen Elizabeth’s diary was not used for personal reflections but as a log of her daily activities, ensuring her life’s events were well-documented.

She is believed to have kept these records as a memory tool and a historical archive for future generations. In her writings, she once explained to society diarist Kenneth Rose that she focused on events rather than conversations.

A former royal household member told The Sun in 2019 that the Queen used a fountain pen with black ink and leather-bound diaries marked with her cypher. Writing in her diary was her last act every night, regardless of how late or tiring the day had been.

King Charles’ diary King Charles III, her son and successor, also keeps a journal but prefers shorter reflections over detailed narratives. However, according to a senior courtier who spoke to Hardman, the current monarch “doesn’t write great narrative diaries like he used to”. At the end of the day, Charles “scribbles down his recollections and reflections” instead.