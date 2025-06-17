'Questions aren't attacks': How heated exchange with student changed IIT Delhi professor's perspective

A powerful LinkedIn post by Mridul Anand, a professor at IIT Delhi, is going viral for its honest reflection on ego, empathy, and emotional intelligence in the classroom. What began as a routine lecture turned into a surprising confrontation — and a deeper lesson on assumptions and understanding.

For two years, Anand had been teaching at his alma mater. Things were steady until one Monday, when a student, largely disengaged throughout the semester, suddenly became animated during a discussion on customer acquisition costs (CACs), retention curves, and lifetime value (LTV).

The student’s questions, initially welcomed, soon became persistent. Though they touched upon topics already covered, he kept probing. As Anand tried to respond, a voice in his head began questioning the student’s intentions.

“Is he genuinely curious, or is he just trying to argue?”

The exchange went on for 20 minutes- long enough for Anand’s smartwatch to flash a warning: “Abnormal heart rate.” Frustrated, he wrapped up the session and assumed the student had been challenging his authority.

But the next class brought a twist.

Outside the room stood the same student, visibly nervous. He revealed he’d always struggled with self-doubt and found it difficult to speak up in public. Just a day earlier, he had been rejected in a placement group discussion — the feedback: “You need to speak up more.” That classroom moment had been his attempt to confront his fears and express himself.

“What I saw as defiance was, in fact, courage,” Anand wrote in his post.

The episode serves as a reminder of how easily we misinterpret intent, especially in high-pressure environments like academia or the corporate world. As Anand reflected, “We guard our expertise, defend authority, and cling to being right; all the while, missing what might really be going on.”

The post has since resonated widely across LinkedIn and other platforms for its vulnerability and relevance. It offers a crucial insight: questions aren’t always challenges — sometimes, they’re breakthroughs.

Anand closes with a message that has struck a chord online:

“Maybe the answer is to meet these moments with curiosity, not resistance. To ask: What can I learn?”

Netizens lauded the professor’s candid self-reflection, with many highlighting the emotional depth of his post.

A user wrote, "Thank you for writing this. Definitely been through this and surprised to see that I'm not the only one who went through this. I will try the tip you provided."

Another user commented, "Amazing how a ‘challenging’ student can end up teaching the biggest lesson in the room. Patience really does go a long way!"