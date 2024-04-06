Quick-thinking 13-year-old girl uses Amazon's Alexa to ward off monkey attack, saves infant niece
13-year-old Nikita protected her 15-month-old niece and herself by using Alexa to ‘bark’ to scare away a wild monkey that jumped into the house.
In a remarkable display of quick wit, 13-year-old Nikita from Uttar Pradesh's Basti averted a potential disaster when faced with a monkey invasion, protecting both herself and her 15-month-old niece, as per an ANI report.
