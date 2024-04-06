Active Stocks
Quick-thinking 13-year-old girl uses Amazon's Alexa to ward off monkey attack, saves infant niece

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

13-year-old Nikita protected her 15-month-old niece and herself by using Alexa to ‘bark’ to scare away a wild monkey that jumped into the house.

Nikita was visiting her sister's home in Awas Vikas Colony in Basti and playing with her niece when a monkey jumped into the room (Screengrab from ANI video)Premium
Nikita was visiting her sister's home in Awas Vikas Colony in Basti and playing with her niece when a monkey jumped into the room (Screengrab from ANI video)

In a remarkable display of quick wit, 13-year-old Nikita from Uttar Pradesh's Basti averted a potential disaster when faced with a monkey invasion, protecting both herself and her 15-month-old niece, as per an ANI report.

Nikita, who was visiting her sister's home in Awas Vikas Colony in Basti on April 5, was playing with her niece on the sofa when a monkey jumped into the room. The ape began rummaging through utensils, searching for food and other members of the household were in different rooms when this happened, it added.

Nikita's Ingenious Solution

Despite feeling frightened by the monkey and its attempts to approach them, an alert Nikita noticed the presence of Amazon's virtual voice assistant Alexa atop the refrigerator and commanded it to bark. The teenager said she hoped a dog's barks would scare away the monkey.

The clever ploy proved successful, as the monkey fled through the balcony and left both girls unharmed.

Nikita's mother, Shipra Ojha, praised her daughter's resourcefulness, acknowledging that the quick thinking and effective use of Alexa averted a potential monkey attack.

"Both their lives were saved by such good use of the Alexa device, we were in another room but due to the wisdom of daughter Nikita, she asked the Alexa to make the sound of a dog and hearing the sound the monkey ran away," Ojha told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 06 Apr 2024, 12:38 PM IST
