Quinton de Kock smashes century in style for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026; social media erupts with joy

Quinton de Kock delivered a much-needed spark for Mumbai Indians with a brilliant hundred in their IPL 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 16). The South African wicketkeeper-batter reached his third IPL half-century in just 53 balls, showcasing aggressive intent when his team needed it most.
Quinton De Kock walked in during a tricky phase for Mumbai Indians, who had lost early wickets. Despite the scoreboard pressure, the left-hander took the attack to Punjab Kings' bowlers right from the start.
The milestone came against Xavier Bartlett when the Australian pacer bowled a low full toss outside off. De Kock bent low, used the pace cleverly, and executed a cheeky reverse lap that raced fine of short third for a boundary.
Social media erupted with praise as soon as de Kock raised his bat. Mumbai Indians supporters celebrated the milestone, especially since it came in his first appearance of the season.
(More to follow)