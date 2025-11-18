‘Quit within 3 hours’: Employee’s viral post on low pay and long hours sparks debate online

A Reddit post by a young professional who quit their job merely three hours after joining has reignited conversations about fair pay, boundaries and workplace expectations. The employee said they walked away after realising the role—advertised as part-time—was actually a full-time, nine-hour shift with a monthly salary of just ₹12,000.

In a post titled “Got my first job, quit 3 hours later,” the user wrote, “Got my first job today. It was work from home, good job with minimum work pressure. But it was a 9-hour shift, and the salary was a measly 12k.”

They added that although the offer initially seemed manageable, the reality set in quickly. “I thought I could handle the job but three hours later I realised it will take up all my time and I wouldn’t be able to grow in my career. So I quit.”

The user also said they are currently preparing for a competitive exam and were looking specifically for part-time work. According to the post, the company advertised the position as part-time but assigned full-time responsibilities once the candidate joined. “They advertised a part-time job and handed me a full-time job. Can’t roll with that dawg,” the user wrote.

As the post gathered momentum, reactions were sharply split. Some praised the individual for recognising their limits early and refusing to compromise on long-term goals. Others criticised the decision, calling it unprofessional and pointing out that career growth often requires persistence.

A user wrote, “Chill buddy, I think everyone here is tripping. If it’s not money and if the job isn’t fulfilling for you, I don’t see why you should do it. Hope you get the job you like.”

However, the second user had a different perspective, “Hate to be the bad guy here, but with this mentality you're basically ineligible for every job... everyone has good and bad days, it's not a daily standard.”

“I hate to be the bad person here, but you should have done it for the experience, and if the job is already chill, you would be able to prepare for a better switch along with the experience,” the third user wrote.