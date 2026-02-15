Quote of the day by Saurav Ganguly as India hammers Pakistan in T20 World Cup: ‘You can spend hours and hours…'

"Young cricketers reading this must understand that most of the game is played in your mind. You can spend hours and hours perfecting your technique at the nets but no doors will open for you until you have sorted the issues in your head and can deal with pressure. Don’t run away from the tough stuff. Heroes are made when you confront an uncomfortable situation head on. Have you ever heard of a hero who sits at home, goes to office in late afternoon after having sleep?"

This quote by former cricketer and ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Chairperson Saurav Ganguly highlights how confidence and mindset are as crucial as cover drives and yorkers.

Ganguly's words further ring true after India's hammering win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match held in Colombo – which followed after dramatic developments over the last few weeks. On Sunday, Cricketer Ishan Kishan made a high-quality 77 off 40 balls on a challenging surface to take India to 175 for seven. The total proved to be more than enough for Pakistan who folded up for 114 in 18 overs.

The massive intensity of an India-Pakistan encounter – the exuberant crowd, spotlight and the weight of expectations — might overwhelm even the most gifted players. Yet, India's composure and performance against such a backdrop reflected exactly what Ganguly suggested – the power of the game of the mind.

What Ganguly's quote means Physical preparation in any match matters — hours in the nets, fitness drills, tactical sessions, among other sessions. But, without mental clarity and resilience, those efforts may not translate into results.

Through his advice, "Don’t run away from the tough stuff,” Saurav Ganguly is urging young cricketers to face pressure instead of fearing it. Big matches, hostile crowds, career setbacks — these are uncomfortable situations. But heroes are not made in comfort. They are shaped in moments of doubt, stress and adversity.

By posing a question about whether anyone has heard of a hero who avoids challenges or lives lazily, Ganguly challenges complacency. Growth demands discomfort. Success requires confronting ‘uncomfortable situations head-on.’

Where it comes from Saurav Ganguly's little piece of advice for young criketers appears in his autobiography, ‘A Century Is Not Enough: My Roller-coaster Ride to Success.’ The book traces his journey from a talented youngster in Kolkata to one of India’s most influential captains in cricket.

Ganguly’s own career was defined by resilience. He faced selection setbacks, public criticism and was even dropped from the team at the peak of his career.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Master your mind before mastering the game – technical skills are essential, but mental discipline unlocks true potential.

Takeaway 2: Pressure is part of progress - Instead of avoiding high-pressure situations, embrace them as opportunities to grow.

Takeaway 3: Heroes are shaped when they step into difficult moments — not when they avoid difficult situations.