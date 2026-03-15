Quote of the day by Morgan Housel, who wrote The Psychology of Money: ‘Everything has a price, but not all prices…’

Financial expert Morgan Housel has a knack for stripping away Wall Street jargon to reveal the raw psychology of how we live. This quote is a cornerstone of his philosophy.

It suggests that every achievement, whether a high-paying job or a successful investment portfolio, comes with a hidden price. We are trained to look at the "sticker price" of things. But, we often ignore the emotional and psychological price we have to pay.

We suffer the stress, the uncertainty, the long hours away from family and the social isolation. These are often associated with high-level success.

Even in 2026, Morgan Housel’s The Psychology of Money remains a top-searched topic among Gen Z and Millennial investors. This quote explains the crux of it.

The "price" of successful long-term investing isn't a fee you pay to a broker. It is the gut-wrenching feeling of watching your portfolio drop by 20% during a market correction. Then, you need the discipline to do nothing.

Housel argues that, if you view these challenges as a "fee" rather than a "fine", you are much more likely to stay the course. A fine implies you did something wrong. But, a fee is simply what you pay to get something valuable in return.

About Morgan Housel Morgan Housel is a partner at The Collaborative Fund and the author of the international bestseller, The Psychology of Money. The book has sold millions of copies worldwide.

His work is currently trending across major platforms like the Tim Ferriss Show and various 2026 productivity playbooks. He always focuses on the one thing that doesn't change in finance: human nature.

Housel’s background as a columnist for The Wall Street Journal and The Motley Fool gave him the opportunity to witness the 2008 financial crisis closely. It shaped his view that doing well with money has little to do with how smart you are. Rather, it has everything to do with how you behave.

Housel is known for his "low-ego" approach to wealth. He advocates a high savings rate to buy "the highest dividend money pays". That gives people the ability to do what they want, when they want, with whom they want.