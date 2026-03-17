Quote of the Day by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘If the Jews put down their weapons today…’

"If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more violence. If the Jews put down their weapons today, there would be no more Israel."

This stark, binary statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long been one of the most repeated and most disputed quotes in conversations around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Today, with Israel and Iran having fought two direct wars in less than a year, it reads less like political rhetoric and more like a doctrine in active use.

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What it says Netanyahu's argument is one of survival. Israel, he contends, only exists because it defends itself. Remove that defence, and the state ceases to exist.

Armed resistance from its adversaries is framed as the sole driver of violence. He implies that peace is a choice being withheld by one side alone.

The quote is deeply contested. Critics argue it erases the structural conditions that fuel the conflict, which are decades of occupation, displacement, blockades and the denial of Palestinian statehood. It places all moral responsibility on one side while ignoring state violence and the lived reality of Palestinians.

Supporters, however, argue that it reflects a genuine asymmetry. They say that Israel's adversaries have, at various points, openly called for its destruction while Israel has repeatedly entered peace negotiations.

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The quote also has a disputed origin. It is widely attributed to Benjamin Netanyahu. But, some researchers trace similar phrasing to earlier sources, including versions linked to former Israeli PM Golda Meir. Its exact first use remains unclear.

Where it comes from The quote was written with Palestinian armed groups in mind. But the years since have turned its logic into an active foreign policy toward Iran.

In 2024, the Iran-Israel proxy conflict escalated into a series of direct confrontations between the two countries. Then, in June 2025, the conflict crossed into open war.

The conflict did not end there. On 28 February 2026, following failed nuclear talks and renewed regional tensions, Israel and the United States launched massive coordinated strikes on Iranian infrastructure and leadership.

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That initiated the full-scale ongoing war, the most direct and sustained military confrontation between Israel and Iran in history.

For Netanyahu, all of this is the quote made real. Iran does not recognise Israel's right to exist. It built and funded the Axis of Resistance, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, precisely to apply pressure on Israel through proxies. Israel, in Netanyahu's framing, had no choice but to act.

The quote resonates with those who see Israel's security concerns as legitimate and existential. It frustrates those who believe the framing ignores the cycle of provocation and response that both sides contribute to.

The civilian populations on all sides bear the cost. Iran's stated hostility toward Israel is real and documented. So is the devastation experienced by ordinary people in Gaza, Lebanon and now Iran itself.

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No single quote can carry the weight of this history. But, Netanyahu has spent his career governing as though this one should.

Related readings The Lemon Tree by Sandy Tolan

It’s a deeply human account of two families, one Israeli and one Palestinian, connected by a single home.

My Promised Land by Ari Shavit

It’s an Israeli journalist's honest, sometimes painful reckoning with his country's history.

Twilight War by David Crist

This is a detailed history of the covert and overt conflict between the United States and Iran.

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappé

It’s a controversial but widely-read account by an Israeli historian that presents the Palestinian perspective on 1948.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.