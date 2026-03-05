Quote of the Day by Sanju Samson on career, professionalism and hope: ‘I need to be the villain…’

"There's our actor, Mohanlal, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He has been acting for 20, 30, 40 years. I've been playing for India for 10 years now. So, I can't come in and say, 'I can only do the hero role.' I need to be the villain, the joker, play all sorts of roles." - Sanju Samson

These words by Sanju Samson capture a rare honesty about professional sport. Instead of demanding a permanent starring role, Samson compared his career to the long acting journey of Mohanlal, one of Indian cinema’s most versatile performers.

For years, Samson struggled to secure a permanent place in the Indian team. Sometimes, he opened the batting. At other times, he was pushed down the order.

There were also long periods when he was completely left out. Many players see such changes as setbacks. Samson chose a different perspective.

His analogy with Mohanlal reveals a philosophy of adaptability. In cinema, a legendary actor plays heroes, villains, comedians or supporting roles depending on the story.

Samson applied the same thinking to cricket. Instead of insisting on a single role, he decided to contribute wherever the team needed him.

This mindset gained powerful validation during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Samson produced a memorable 97 not out off 50 balls against the West Indies on 1 March 2026, guiding India to the semi-finals.

The innings carried a deeper meaning. Critics had long questioned whether Samson could finish a chase under pressure. By remaining unbeaten and steering the team home, he answered those doubts.

What it means Samson’s quote highlights the importance of versatility. Success does not always come from being the hero every day.

Sometimes, growth happens while playing smaller roles and learning new responsibilities. Each experience adds skill and resilience.

The quote also emphasises patience. Careers rarely follow a straight path. Waiting for the right moment often requires humility and persistence.

Instead of protecting ego, Samson chose adaptability. That decision eventually produced his “blockbuster” performance.

Where it comes from Sanju Samson has been part of Indian cricket for more than a decade. Despite immense talent, he often moved in and out of the national side.

During interviews in the T20 World Cup campaign, Samson explained how he stopped worrying about batting positions. He compared the team environment to a film set where the captain and coaches act like directors.

His Mohanlal analogy quickly became popular among fans. It reflected both humility and maturity.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Be flexible with the roles you play in your career.

Takeaway 2: Treat setbacks as training rather than failure.

Takeaway 3: Focus on contributing to the larger goal rather than protecting your ego.

Versatility often creates unexpected opportunities.

Sanju Samson’s journey shows that sometimes the “supporting actor” quietly prepares for the biggest performance of all.

