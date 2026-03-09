Quote of the Day by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on ambition: ‘Everything is recycled in India…’

“Everything is recycled in India, even dreams.”

These sharp words by Shashi Tharoor reflect a thoughtful observation about Indian society. Known for his wit and powerful commentary, Tharoor often uses humour to highlight deeper truths about culture, politics and social life.

Advertisement

The quote sounds playful but carries a strong message about how ideas and aspirations often repeat themselves across generations. In India, traditions, ambitions, and even frustrations tend to recur in new forms.

Young people dream of success, opportunity and change. Yet, many of these dreams are similar to those of earlier generations.

Families hope for better education, stable jobs and a brighter future. The goals remain the same even as the times change.

The quote also reflects India’s culture of adaptation. Just as everyday items are reused and recycled, social ideas often evolve rather than disappear. Old ambitions find new meaning in modern contexts.

What it means The line by the Congress MP highlights the cyclical nature of aspirations in society. Dreams may change in shape, but their core often stays the same.

Advertisement

It reminds us that people across generations share similar hopes. Progress does not erase earlier dreams. Instead, it reshapes them.

The quote also carries a subtle critique. When dreams repeat endlessly, it may suggest that unresolved problems persist.

Recognising this cycle can help society move forward more thoughtfully.

Where it comes from Shashi Tharoor, who celebrates his birthday on 9 March, is widely known for blending literature, history and politics in his writing. His observations about India often mix humour with serious reflection.

Throughout his books and speeches, Tharoor frequently comments on the complexities of Indian society. His words often capture the tension between tradition and modernity.

Also Read | Why Satyajit Ray said great art is always beyond critics

This quote reflects that perspective. It suggests that India constantly renews itself while still carrying echoes of the past.

Advertisement

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Reflect on how personal ambitions connect with larger social patterns.

Takeaway 2: Learn from past generations instead of repeating their struggles blindly.

Takeaway 3: Try to transform recurring dreams into real progress.

Societies move forward when repeated dreams turn into lasting change.

Shashi Tharoor’s quote reminds us that while dreams may repeat, their outcomes can still be transformed.

Related readings The Difficulty of Being Good by Gurcharan Das

Explores Indian philosophy and moral traditions.

Why I Am a Hindu by Shashi Tharoor

A reflection on identity, culture and belief.

Dreamers by Snigdha Poonam

Examines the hopes and struggles of young Indians.

Imagined Communities by Benedict Anderson

Discusses how shared ideas shape nations and identities.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.