Quote of the Day: ‘A man who procrastinates…’ — The life lesson behind Hunter S. Thompson’s famous words

The famous quote — “A man who procrastinates in his choosing will inevitably have his choice made for him by circumstance” — by Hunter S. Thompson is a powerful reflection on decision-making and personal responsibility.

At its core, the quote means that avoiding decisions does not prevent consequences. If someone delays choosing a path in life—whether career, relationships, or personal goals—external events will eventually force a decision on them. In other words, inaction is itself a decision.

Thompson’s message is simple but profound:

-If you don’t take control of your choices, life circumstances will do it for you.

-Procrastination often leads to lost opportunities and reduced freedom.

-The only way to shape your future is by actively choosing your path.

This philosophy encourages individuals to take ownership of their lives rather than passively drifting with circumstances.

Where the quote comes from The line originates from a letter written by Hunter S. Thompson in his early twenties, later published in the book The Proud Highway: Saga of a Desperate Southern Gentleman, 1955–1967.

In the letter, Thompson was advising a friend who felt uncertain about his future and career direction. Thompson argued that instead of obsessing over specific goals, people should first decide what kind of life they want to live.

He wrote that if someone remains stuck in indecision, they will eventually be forced into a path by circumstances such as economic pressure, social expectations, or missed opportunities.

Who was Hunter S. Thompson? Hunter S. Thompson (1937–2005) was one of the most influential American journalists and writers of the 20th century.

Key facts about Thompson Profession: Journalist, author, and cultural critic

Known for: Creating the style of journalism known as **Gonzo Journalism

Nationality: American

Born: Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Famous Works

Thompson became famous for blending journalism with personal narrative and satire. His most notable books include:

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Hell's Angels

Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72

Why the quote still resonates today The quote continues to circulate widely online because it captures a timeless truth about human behavior.

In modern life, people often delay decisions about careers, relationships, or ambitions due to fear or uncertainty. Thompson’s insight reminds us that time itself is a deciding force. If we fail to act, events around us will eventually determine our path.

Examples include:

-Delaying a major life decision until opportunities disappear

-Avoiding choices until circumstances limit your options