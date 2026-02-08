Quote of the Day: Ace investor Ray Dalio on smart people — ‘Great questions are better indicator of success than…'

Great questions signal a mind that is learning and evolving, and ace investor Ray Dalio has highlighted just that in LiveMint's quote for the day.

“Look for people who have lots of great questions. Smart people are the ones who ask the most thoughtful questions, as opposed to thinking they have all the answers,” he said in his book “Principles: Life and Work”.

“Great questions are a much better indicator of future success than great answers,” he added.

The book outlines fundamental truths that guide actions to achieve success in both personal and professional life, emphasising radical transparency and idea meritocracy.

Here's what it means: In this quote, Dalio is saying that the quality of a person’s questions matters more than the quality of their answers—especially when judging their long-term potential.

He emphasises that questions matter more than answers because they show curiosity – People who ask thoughtful questions are actively trying to understand the world, and curiosity drives learning, innovation, and growth.

Questions reveal humility – asking questions means you admit you don’t know everything, and this openness allows you to improve, adapt, and avoid overconfidence.

Dalio believes that questions indicate critical thinking; thoughtful questions show that a person can analyse situations, see hidden assumptions, and identify risks and opportunities.

He also highlighted that answers can be temporary — a “right answer” today may be outdated tomorrow. But the ability to ask the right questions helps you keep finding new answers.

Ray Dalio calls gold the best place to store money Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, recently backed gold as the best place to store money, as prices of the precious metal rebounded strongly after a brief dip amid a selloff.

Dalio called gold a safe investment because it “does not change by the day.”

Instead of thinking about buying it, central banks and sovereign wealth funds should ask how much gold should be allocated in their portfolios, as per the ace investor.