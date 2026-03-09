Quote of the day: Aldous Huxley's warning on people with power- ‘So long as men worship the Caesars and Napoleons…’

Aldous Huxley was a British writer, essayist, and philosopher who was best known for his novel Brave New World. Born in 1894 to a prominent intellectual family, Huxley was widely regarded as one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century. Through his work, he explored themes like power, freedom, and technology. Much of his work revolved around warning people about how societies can surrender their independence when they idolise people in power.

In Quote of the Day, we focus on one of Huxley's most thought-provoking quotes: "So long as men worship the Caesars and Napoleons, Caesars and Napoleons will arise to make them miserable.”

What does the quote mean? The quote simply means that when authoritarian leaders like Julius Caesar and Napoleon Bonaparte rise to power, it does not happen in isolation. These leaders, who were once considered ordinary men, rose to power because societies create the conditions for them. When commoners begin to admire and choose strength, dominance, and absolute control over accountability and democratic values, they somehow become participants in their own loss of freedom. In essence, the quote implies that the problem lies not only with the leaders who seek power but also with the public that elevates and idolises such figures.

In this quote, Huxley refers to influential figures in history that the world still remembers, like Julius Caesar and Napoleon Bonaparte. The two men rose to immense power and shaped the course of their countries. While both men are remembered to this day as powerful rulers and brilliant strategists, their leadership also brought wars and suffering. Even though Huxley mentions two important leaders of their time, it is worth noting that he was not criticising just these two individuals, but was rather critiquing the human tendency to glorify leaders without questioning the consequences of their authority.

History provides many such examples of individuals rising to power and leaving people miserable. Another such prominent example is Adolf Hitler, who rose to power in Germany in the 20th century during a period of economic crisis and political instability. Hitler cultivated a cult of personality and presented himself as the leader who could restore Germany's national pride and solve its problems. Scores of people supported him and rallied behind him, and this devotion helped him become a powerful figure. However, what followed were catastrophic consequences that the world remembers to this day. His rise highlights how dangerous it is to worship powerful leaders and abandon scrutiny and democratic safeguards.

Huxley suggests that if commoners and the general public continue to choose prominent figures as their leaders and then stop questioning their policies or decisions, this vicious cycle will continue, with different individuals emerging to make the public miserable.