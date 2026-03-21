Quote of the day: American diplomat Henry Kissinger's word of wisdom on foreign policy — ‘A country that demands…’

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the words of wisdom from American diplomat Henry Kissinger, who was a key figure in shaping U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War, continue to resonate, reflecting his deep insights on international relations.

Quote of the Day: “A country that demands moral perfection in its foreign policy will achieve neither perfection nor security” ― Henry Kissinger.

What does Kissinger mean by this quote? Henry Kissinger is arguing that foreign policy cannot be guided by idealism alone. When he says that a country demanding “moral perfection” will achieve neither perfection nor security, he means that international politics is inherently complex and often forces nations to choose between options that are not entirely ethical.

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If a country insists on being morally flawless, it risks becoming paralysed and unable to act when action is necessary, or it may make impractical decisions that ultimately weaken its security and global influence.

Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for his role in negotiating a Vietnam ceasefire, though it was controversial.

His legacy is bowever, debated as supporters credit him with pragmatic diplomacy, while critics accuse him of supporting policies linked to human rights abuses in places like Chile, Cambodia, and Bangladesh.

Henry Kissinger was born into a Jewish family in Bavaria, Germany. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army’s Counter-Intelligence Corps.

After the war, he continued his education at Harvard University, earning a B.A. in 1950, an M.A. in 1952, and a PhD in 1954. He later joined the university as a professor, focusing on international relations and nuclear strategy.

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After leaving government, Henry Kissinger founded Kissinger Associates and remained an influential commentator and advisor to subsequent U.S. presidents. He continued writing and speaking well into his later years.

Supporters praised him as a master strategist who managed complex global challenges, while critics faulted him for making moral compromises in pursuit of power politics. He died at his home in Connecticut in late 2023.

Iran -US war The Iran–U.S. war is an ongoing and rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, with wider regional and global impact.

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, when the U.S. and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes on Iranian military and leadership targets. The death toll has risen to more than 1,300 people in Iran, more than 1,000 people in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 U.S. military members in the region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced, as reported by AP.

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About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.