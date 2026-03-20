Quote of the Day: American diplomat Henry Kissinger's words of wisdom on politics ― ‘Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac’

Henry Kissinger was an influential American diplomat, political scientist, and foreign policy strategist. He served as U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford in the 1970s. Kissinger played a central role in shaping U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War.

Quote of the Day: “Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.”

What does this quote mean? According to the Nobel laureate, the quote “Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac,” by Henry Kissinger, means that power strongly attracts people. An aphrodisiac is something that increases desire or attraction. So the idea is that people with power, like leaders, celebrities, or wealthy individuals, often seem more appealing to others.

Advertisement

Their influence, confidence, and status can make them more attractive, even beyond physical appearance.

Major achievements and initiatives include: Opening diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China in 1972 (a historic shift in U.S. policy).

Pursuing détente with the Soviet Union, including the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT).

Negotiating the Paris Peace Accords to end U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War (1973), for which he shared the Nobel Peace Prize with North Vietnamese negotiator Le Duc Tho. However, the award was highly controversial, and Le Duc Tho declined it.

Shuttle diplomacy in the Middle East, helped broker ceasefires after the 1973 Yom Kippur War and laid the groundwork for later peace efforts.

Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for his role in negotiating a Vietnam ceasefire, though it was controversial. His legacy is bowever, debated as supporters credit him with pragmatic diplomacy, while critics accuse him of supporting policies linked to human rights abuses in places like Chile, Cambodia, and Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Kissinger's early life Kissinger was born into a Jewish family in Bavaria, Germany. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army's Counter-Intelligence Corps. After the war, he pursued higher education at Harvard University, earning a B.A. in 1950, an M.A. in 1952, and a PhD in 1954. He later became a professor at Harvard, specialising in international relations and nuclear strategy.

He was a key architect of U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War, emphasising realpolitik, prioritising national interests and balance of power over ideological concerns.

He became famous for his “shuttle diplomacy” in the Middle East, where he helped negotiate ceasefires following the 1973 Yom Kippur War and set the stage for future peace initiatives.

Kissinger's books Opening diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China

Advertisement

Negotiating arms control agreements with the Soviet Union

Helping broker a ceasefire during the Vietnam War

Later Life and Legacy After leaving government, Kissinger founded Kissinger Associates and remained an influential commentator and advisor to subsequent U.S. presidents. He continued writing and speaking into his later years.

Kissinger was praised by supporters as a master strategist who navigated complex global challenges, and criticised by detractors for moral compromises in pursuit of power politics. He died at his home in Connecticut in late 2023.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.