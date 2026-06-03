Quote of the day by Aesop: ‘Fine clothes may disguise, but silly words will disclose a fool’

“Fine clothes may disguise, but silly words will disclose a fool.” — commonly attributed to Aesop

This quote is widely attributed to Aesop, the legendary Greek storyteller known for Aesop's Fables. What the famous storyteller meant is that appearances may create a good impression, but a person's words ultimately reveal their wisdom, character, and true nature.

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However, there is no verified evidence that these exact words appear in any surviving Aesopian text. It is best regarded as a proverb inspired by the moral lessons associated with Aesop's teachings.

Meaning of the quote The quote highlights the difference between appearance and reality. Clothing, status symbols, and outward presentation can shape how others perceive us at first glance. A person may look sophisticated, successful, or intelligent because of their appearance. However, true character is revealed through speech, behaviour, and actions.

Words often expose qualities that appearance cannot hide. Thoughtful speech reflects wisdom, knowledge, and maturity, while careless or foolish remarks can reveal a lack of judgment. The quote reminds us that lasting respect comes not from how we look but from how we think and communicate.

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Why this quote resonates This message is especially relevant in today's image-conscious world. Social media, fashion, and personal branding often encourage people to focus on appearances. Yet, meaningful conversations and genuine character remain the true measures of a person.

Most people have experienced situations where a polished appearance created a strong first impression, only for that impression to change after a conversation. Similarly, individuals who appear ordinary often earn admiration through their intelligence, kindness, and wisdom.

The quote resonates because it encourages authenticity. It reminds us that substance matters more than style and that genuine qualities eventually become visible regardless of outward appearances.

How you can implement this Think carefully before speaking. 2. Communicate respectfully and thoughtfully.

3. Be willing to learn and admit when you do not know something.

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4. Judge people by their actions and values rather than their looks.

5. Develop habits of reading, listening, and continuous learning.

6. Let your words reflect integrity and wisdom.

7. Focus on building knowledge and character rather than only improving your appearance.

About Aesop Aesop was a legendary storyteller believed to have lived in ancient Greece during the 6th century BCE. He is famous for a collection of moral tales known as Aesop's Fables. Stories such as The Tortoise and the Hare, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, and The Lion and the Mouse have been passed down for generations and continue to teach valuable lessons about honesty, wisdom, humility, and human behaviour.

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