Quote of the day by Alan Rickman on professionalism: ‘I do take my work seriously…’

"I do take my work seriously, and the way to do that is not to take yourself too seriously" - Alan Rickman

The quote embodies Alan Rickman’s assertion that professionalism does not require one to become too serious about their ego. Professionalism, according to the actor, does not involve becoming too serious about one’s ego. Rickman argued that one attains success through quality professionalism rather than chasing personal stardom.

What does ‘not taking yourself too seriously’ mean? Rickman, whose birthday falls today, laid stress on self-awareness. Not taking yourself too seriously also means being aware of your mistakes, always being open to learning, and having a sense of humor. It encourages people to avoid arrogance and unnecessary pressure that can stifle creativity and teamwork.

How does this apply to everyday work? In a professional environment, the quote emphasises balance. In a professional environment, the quote is about balance, and taking work seriously means discipline, preparation, and responsibility. However, being relaxed about oneself helps to improve collaboration and reduce stress. It also helps to take on the challenges in a better way.

What is the deeper message? This is a deeper message about humility and perspective. One can work for professional betterment and at the same time maintain stability in one’s life using this two pronged approach, based on Rickman’s words.

Early life and career of Alan Rickman Alan Rickman was born on February 21, 1946, in London, and began his acting journey in theatre. He gained major recognition in 1985 for playing an anti-hero in the stage production Les Liaisons Dangereuses, a performance that established him as a powerful presence in dramatic roles.

Rickman later rose to international fame with his role as Hans Gruber in the action film Die Hard. He became widely loved by global audiences for portraying Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise, a role that remains one of the most iconic of his career.

Awards and achievements Throughout his career, Rickman received several prestigious honours, including a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA Award), a Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globe Award, a Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Primetime Emmy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He was also nominated for two Tony Awards and a Laurence Olivier Awards, reflecting his excellence in both film and theatre.