Quote of the day by Albert Camus on pursuit of happiness: ‘You will never be happy if….’

Albert Camus, French-Algerian philosopher and novelist, emphasized that the pursuit of happiness can prevent true contentment in The Myth of Sisyphus (1942). The Nobel laureate argued that if one seeks a definition of happiness, it will hinder their ability to achieve it. This implies that happiness often comes from acceptance rather than from constant search.

Quote of the day by Albert Camus: “You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of.”

More than half a decade after his death, his writing continues to make sense, inspire and motivate many to this day. Renowned for ideas on the absurdism and human resilience, Camus was born in colonial Algeria on 7 November 1913 and died at the age of 46 on 4 January 1960.

At the age of 44, he was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1957. The second-youngest recipient in history, Camus became a celebrated writer known for his crucial role in the underground resistance movement against the Germans during the French Occupation. The first laureate in literature, he wrote daily editorials under his real name after the liberation of France.

In May 1936, Camus's first play was published which was titled Révolte dans les Asturies (Revolt in the Asturias). Albert Camus' first book L'Envers et l'Endroit (Betwixt and Between, also translated as The Wrong Side and the Right Side) was published in May 1937. Known for ideas like “One must imagine Sisyphus happy,” his philosophy explores the struggle between our need for meaning and a silent world. Given below are his key novels:

The Stranger (L'Étranger, 1942): A landmark novel exploring the absurdity of life and 20th-century alienation through the detached narrator.

The Plague (La Peste, 1947): An allegorical novel about an epidemic in Oran.

The Fall (La Chute, 1956): A monologue-driven novel focusing on guilt and moral judgment.

A Happy Death (La Mort heureuse, written 1936–38, published 1971): An absurdist novel that narrates the story of a young Algerian, Mersault, who defies society's rules by committing a murder and escaping punishment.

The First Man (Le Premier Homme, unfinished, published 1994): An autobiographical novel.

Albert Camus' plays Caligula (1945): A famous drama about a Roman emperor.

The Misunderstanding (Le Malentendu, 1944): An absurdist play written in occupied France.

State of Siege (L'État de siège, 1948): A play written in the aftermath of World War II, it reflects the creation of a corrupt, totalitarian regime.

The Just Assassins (Les Justes, 1949): A dramatic play based on the true story of a group of Russian Socialist-Revolutionaries who assassinated the Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich in 1905. Albert Camus' short stories and essays Exile and the Kingdom (L'Exil et le Royaume, 1957)

Nuptials (Noces, 1938)

Summer (L'Été, 1954)

Le Mythe de Sisyphe (The Myth of Sisyphus, 1942)