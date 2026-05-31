Subscribe

Quote of the Day by American author Earl Nightingale — ‘Wherever there is danger, there lurks opportunity…’

Earl Nightingale, co-founder of Nightingale-Conant in 1960, became a leading figure in personal development audio programs.

Livemint
Published31 May 2026, 09:25 PM IST
American writer Earl Nightingale. (Photo: Earl Nightingale)
American writer Earl Nightingale. (Photo: Earl Nightingale)
AI Quick Read

Quote of the Day by American writer and speaker Earl Nightingale — “Wherever there is danger, there lurks opportunity; whenever there is opportunity, there lurks danger. The two are inseparable. They go together.”

Earl Nightingale was a pioneering American radio personality, motivational speaker, author, and co-founder of Nightingale-Conant Corporation. Born on March 12, 1921, in Los Angeles, California, Nightingale grew up in poverty.

Advertisement

He is widely regarded as the “Dean of Personal Development” for his influential work on success, mindset, human character development, and motivation.

What does this quote mean?

The quote, “Wherever there is danger, there lurks opportunity; whenever there is opportunity, there lurks danger. The two are inseparable. They go together.”

Also Read | Monday Motivation: Balancing creativity and practicality

This reflects a pragmatic, balanced philosophy of life and risk. Nightingale emphasised that danger and opportunity are two sides of the same coin—you rarely get one without the other. In dangerous or challenging situations like economic downturns, personal crises, uncertain ventures, sharp-eyed people can spot hidden opportunities for growth, innovation, or success.

Conversely, promising opportunities like new businesses, investments, or relationships often come with risks or potential downsides that must be managed wisely.

Advertisement

What were his major contributions?

He started in radio while in the Marines. He voiced the lead in the Sky King adventure series (early 1950s) and hosted the daily syndicated program Our Changing World (starting 1959), which aired on over 1,000 stations across many countries, becoming one of the most widely heard shows of its time. He produced over 7,000 radio programs.

Also Read | Quote of the Day by Robert De Niro: ‘Better to be king for a night than…’

In 1960, he co-founded this company with Lloyd Conant, which grew into the world’s largest producer of personal development audio programs. It featured works like Lead the Field.

He also received the Golden Record for The Strangest Secret; the Golden Gavel Award from Toastmasters International; inductions into the National Speakers Association Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame; Napoleon Hill Gold Medal

Advertisement

Nightingale died on March 25, 1989, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsTrendsQuote of the Day by American author Earl Nightingale — ‘Wherever there is danger, there lurks opportunity…’
Advertisement
Read Next Story