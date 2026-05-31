Quote of the Day by American author Earl Nightingale — ‘Wherever there is danger, there lurks opportunity…’

Earl Nightingale was a pioneering American radio personality, motivational speaker, author, and co-founder of Nightingale-Conant Corporation. Born on March 12, 1921, in Los Angeles, California, Nightingale grew up in poverty.
He is widely regarded as the “Dean of Personal Development” for his influential work on success, mindset, human character development, and motivation.
The quote, “Wherever there is danger, there lurks opportunity; whenever there is opportunity, there lurks danger. The two are inseparable. They go together.”
This reflects a pragmatic, balanced philosophy of life and risk. Nightingale emphasised that danger and opportunity are two sides of the same coin—you rarely get one without the other. In dangerous or challenging situations like economic downturns, personal crises, uncertain ventures, sharp-eyed people can spot hidden opportunities for growth, innovation, or success.
Conversely, promising opportunities like new businesses, investments, or relationships often come with risks or potential downsides that must be managed wisely.
He started in radio while in the Marines. He voiced the lead in the Sky King adventure series (early 1950s) and hosted the daily syndicated program Our Changing World (starting 1959), which aired on over 1,000 stations across many countries, becoming one of the most widely heard shows of its time. He produced over 7,000 radio programs.
In 1960, he co-founded this company with Lloyd Conant, which grew into the world’s largest producer of personal development audio programs. It featured works like Lead the Field.
He also received the Golden Record for The Strangest Secret; the Golden Gavel Award from Toastmasters International; inductions into the National Speakers Association Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame; Napoleon Hill Gold Medal
Nightingale died on March 25, 1989, in Scottsdale, Arizona.