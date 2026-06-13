Quote of the day by American author John Steinbeck: 'And now that you don’t have to be...'—lessons on self-acceptance

American author John Steinbeck was widely regarded as one of the most influential writers of the 20th century. He is best known for his vivid portrayals of ordinary people, especially working-class families and migrant labourers during the Great Depression.

Quote of the day by John Steinbeck "And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.” The quote is a gentle yet powerful reminder of self-acceptance. The line, widely attributed to his novel East of Eden, reminds us that the demand to be perfect can often stop people from becoming honest, kind, useful, or whole.

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Meaning of the quote In its essence, the quote simply means that once perfection is no longer the condition, goodness becomes possible. It suggests that goodness does not require flawlessness. Many people believe that they must be perfect before they become worthy of someone's love, forgiveness, respect, or peace. However, Steinbeck's quote challenges that very belief. It suggests that the pressure to be perfect may actually stop real goodness because it keeps people focused on their image rather than the truth.

According to Steinbeck, to be perfect is to live under constant judgment. To be good is to act with honesty, care, and responsibility despite being imperfect.

Why does the quote matter? The quote matters because many people are trapped by the need to look perfect. They want perfect children, perfect partners, perfect employees, and a perfect version of themselves. However, they forget that perfection can often become a prison and can create fear, shame, and hesitation.

Steinbeck’s line offers release. It suggests that the moment we stop trying to be flawless, we can finally begin to be sincere, generous, responsible, and good.

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Why does the quote resonate? The quote resonates deeply because many people spend their lives chasing perfection, often setting unrealistically high standards for themselves and feeling disappointed when they fall short. In today's fast-paced world, where social media frequently showcases idealised versions of success, beauty, and achievement, the pressure to be perfect can be overwhelming. It offers a liberating perspective that growth, happiness, and self-worth should not be attached to perfection. By letting go of the impossible pursuit of perfection, we can focus on becoming better versions of ourselves, embrace our flaws, learn from our mistakes, and find greater peace and fulfilment in everyday life.

Lessons from Steinbeck's quote When people demand perfection from themselves, they may become too afraid to try, apologise, change, or begin again. 2. Perfection is abstract and unreachable. Goodness is lived through daily choices.

3. Feeling “not good enough” can make people hide from themselves. Acceptance can create the safety needed for real change.

4. The quote reminds us that imperfection does not cancel a person’s value. Human beings can be unfinished and still capable of love, effort, and goodness.

5. When people no longer need to protect a perfect image, they can tell the truth about who they are and what they need to change.

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Who was John Steinbeck? John Steinbeck was an American novelist, short-story writer, and Nobel Prize-winning author. His works often explored poverty, labour, dignity, migration, moral struggle, and the lives of ordinary people facing difficult circumstances.

His major works include The Grapes of Wrath, Of Mice and Men, East of Eden, Cannery Row, The Pearl, and The Winter of Our Discontent.