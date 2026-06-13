Quote of the Day by American professor Adam Grant on creativity — ‘Being original doesn't require being first’

Quote of the day by Adam Grant: ‘Being original doesn’t require being first’. The quote captures a central idea in Adam Grant’s work on originality: meaningful innovation is not always about inventing something before everyone else. It can also come from improving, reframing or challenging what already exists.

Advertisement

Adam Grant’s quote, “Being original doesn’t require being first. It just means being different and better,” is a powerful reminder that originality is not about rushing to be the earliest voice in the room. It is about bringing a fresher, sharper or more valuable version of an idea into the world. For students, creators, entrepreneurs, professionals and leaders, the quote offers a practical lesson: do not chase novelty for its own sake; build something that improves what already exists.

Quote of the day today and why it matters Adam Grant’s quote matters because many people misunderstand originality. They assume that to be original, one must be the first to discover an idea, launch a product, write a concept, start a trend or enter a market.

Advertisement

Grant’s line gives a more useful definition. Originality is not only about timing. It is about value.

A person can arrive later and still be original if they bring a better approach, a sharper insight, a stronger execution or a more meaningful difference. In simple terms, Grant’s message is: being first may get attention, but being different and better creates impact.

Meaning behind the quote The quote means that originality should not be reduced to novelty.

Something can be new and still not useful. Something can be early and still not effective. Something can be first and still fail to connect.

Grant’s quote separates originality from ego. The goal is not merely to say, “I did it first.” The deeper goal is to ask, “Did I do it in a way that adds something better?”

Advertisement

Also Read | Opinion | Hardwork is the only shortcut to success

This is especially important in creative and professional life. Many people hesitate because someone else has already written the article, started the business, launched the product, made the video or asked the question. Grant’s quote reminds us that the existence of an earlier version does not close the door. It simply raises the challenge: make your version more useful, clearer, braver, smarter or more human.

Life lessons from Adam Grant’s quote First is not always best: Being first can create visibility, but it does not guarantee quality. Many lasting ideas succeed because they improve on what came before. Difference needs purpose: Being different only for attention is not enough. The difference must make the idea stronger, clearer or more valuable. Originality can come from improvement: You do not always need to invent from zero. You can take an existing idea and make it more practical, inclusive, beautiful, accessible or effective. Do not abandon an idea just because others have tried it: The fact that something already exists does not mean your contribution is useless. Your perspective, execution and insight can still matter. Better execution can beat early arrival: In business, media, creativity and leadership, execution often decides impact. A later idea can win if it solves the problem better. Who is Adam Grant? Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist, author and professor known for writing about work, motivation, creativity, generosity, leadership and change.

Advertisement

His major books include Give and Take, Originals, Think Again and Hidden Potential. Through his writing, research, talks and podcast work, Grant has become one of the most influential public voices on how people think, collaborate, learn and create.

His work often challenges familiar assumptions. He asks why some people generate better ideas, why some teams welcome dissent, why rethinking matters, and why success is not only about talent but also about learning, contribution and character.

Adam Grant’s influence and legacy Adam Grant’s influence lies in making organizational psychology useful for everyday life. He takes research about behaviour, motivation and work and turns it into practical lessons for people trying to lead better, think better and create better.

Also Read | Monday Motivation: Balancing creativity and practicality

In Originals, Grant explores how people champion new ideas, fight groupthink, manage doubt and build support for change. This quote fits that larger philosophy because it removes pressure from being first and places attention on being meaningfully better.

Advertisement

That idea matters in workplaces, startups, journalism, education, design and public life. Progress often comes not from rushing to speak first, but from thinking clearly enough to contribute something worth hearing.

Why this quote still connects with modern readers This quote connects today because modern life is full of comparison. People constantly see others launching, posting, publishing, creating and succeeding. It is easy to feel that if someone else has already done something, there is no space left.

Grant’s quote offers relief and direction. It says originality is still possible. Your job is not always to be earlier than everyone else. Your job is to understand what is missing, what can be improved and what difference your version can make.

For creators, it means an old topic can still be fresh if the angle is sharper. For entrepreneurs, it means a crowded market can still reward a better solution. For professionals, it means innovation may begin by improving a process everyone has accepted as normal.

Advertisement

Relevance of the quote in work, business and daily life In work, the quote teaches professionals to focus on useful differentiation. A good idea should not only be new; it should solve a problem better.

In business, it reminds entrepreneurs that first-mover advantage is not the only path to success. Better timing, better user understanding and better execution can matter just as much.

In daily life, Grant’s quote can become a simple self-check: Am I trying to be first, or am I trying to be meaningfully better?

That question can change how people approach creativity, competition and self-worth.

Final thought Adam Grant’s quote, “Being original doesn’t require being first. It just means being different and better,” is a timeless lesson on creativity and impact.

Advertisement

It reminds us that originality is not a race to arrive first. It is a responsibility to contribute something valuable.

Grant teaches that the world does not only need more new things. It needs better ways of thinking, working, creating and solving problems. Being original begins when we stop chasing novelty and start asking how we can make a meaningful difference.

(Disclaimer: The first draft of the story was AI-generated.)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Quote of the Day by American professor Adam Grant on creativity — ‘Being original doesn't require being first’