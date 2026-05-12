Quote of the day: “People think of education as something that they can finish. And what’s more, when they finish, it’s a rite of passage. You’re finished with school. You’re no more a child, and therefore anything that reminds you of school — reading books, having ideas, asking questions — that’s kid’s stuff. Now you’re an adult, you don’t do that sort of thing anymore…” — Issac Asimov. Isaac Asimov was a remarkably prolific American writer, biochemist, and professor who is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential science fiction authors in history.

What does he mean by this quote? Isaac Asimov challenged the widespread belief that education is a short-term process with a clear endpoint. He believed that genuine learning should continue throughout life. According to Asimov, viewing education as something that ends often causes people to stop exploring, reading, and questioning after reaching adulthood, which he considered a significant loss.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Isaac Asimov mean by 'People think of education as something they can finish'? ⌵ Isaac Asimov meant that people often view education as a finite process with a clear end, like graduating from school. He believed this mindset leads individuals to stop learning, reading, and questioning once they become adults, which he considered a significant loss. 2 How does Howard Aiken's quote about ideas relate to modern innovation? ⌵ Aiken's quote, 'Don't worry about people stealing your ideas. If your ideas are any good, you'll have to ram them down people's throats,' is relevant today because it emphasizes the importance of execution and persistence over fearing copycats. In fast-paced fields like AI and biotech, innovators must focus on proving and selling their ideas rather than solely guarding them. 3 According to Oscar Wilde, what is the value of mistakes? ⌵ Oscar Wilde suggested that mistakes are simply the name we give to our experiences. He believed that instead of being embarrassed by errors, individuals and organizations should learn from them to make better decisions and improve systems, turning failure into a source of valuable insight. 4 Why did Bertrand Russell believe that fools and fanatics are often more certain than wiser people? ⌵ Bertrand Russell observed that fools and fanatics are certain because their lack of understanding makes it easy for them to reach conclusions. Conversely, wiser individuals, who grasp the complexity of issues, tend to be more filled with doubts, which can sometimes lead to hesitation. 5 How should leaders approach mistakes, based on Oscar Wilde's quote? ⌵ Leaders should foster a culture where mistakes are quickly reviewed, documented, and used for learning, rather than creating a blame-heavy environment. The goal is to ensure that failures provide valuable lessons for improvement, rather than being hidden or repeated.

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This idea reflects Isaac Asimov’s broader belief that learning should be an ongoing source of enjoyment and personal growth rather than a burden limited to childhood or formal education. He famously argued that self-education is the truest form of education.

Who was Issac Ozimov? According to reports, Isaac Asimov was born as Isaak Ozimov in Petrovichi, Russia, which was then part of the Soviet Union, around January 2, 1920. His family moved to the United States when he was still very young, and he was raised in Brooklyn, New York.

He later earned a PhD in chemistry from Columbia University and went on to serve as a professor of biochemistry at Boston University.

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According to Britannica, Asimov was extraordinarily productive: he wrote or edited nearly 500 books across science fiction, popular science, history, literature, and more. He was a key figure in the "Golden Age" of science fiction.

Isaac Asimov is widely remembered as a humanist and rationalist who strongly advocated science, logic, and lifelong intellectual curiosity. He passed away in 1992 in New York City.

Issac Asimov's famous works? Among his most acclaimed works is the Foundation series, which began in 1951. The story explores the collapse of a vast galactic empire and attempts to reduce the resulting dark age through the science of “psychohistory.”

His I, Robot and the broader Robot series introduced the influential Three Laws of Robotics, concepts that later shaped real-world discussions around artificial intelligence and robotics.

Asimov also wrote celebrated short stories such as Nightfall, often regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi stories ever written. Another notable work, The Last Question, was considered one of Asimov’s personal favourites.

Famous quotes by Issac Asimov “The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.”

“Jokes of the proper kind, properly told, can do more to enlighten questions of politics, philosophy, and literature than any number of dull arguments.”

“Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won't come in.”

"When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent."





“Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'”