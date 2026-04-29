Quote of the Day by Ang Lee: 'We need storytelling. Otherwise, life just goes on and on like the number Pi'

Quote of the Day: “We need storytelling. Otherwise, life just goes on and on like the number Pi.”- Ang Lee

What the Quote Implies

Ang Lee draws a striking comparison between life and the mathematical constant Pi — infinite, continuous, and without an inherent endpoint. By invoking this metaphor, he suggests that without storytelling, life lacks structure, meaning and emotional coherence.

Storytelling, in this context, is not limited to films or books. It extends to how individuals make sense of their experiences, relationships and identities. Narratives help organise events into something understandable and relatable, turning randomness into purpose. Lee’s quote underscores that stories are essential tools through which people interpret the world and their place within it.

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Why This Quote Matters Today

In an age dominated by fast-moving content and fragmented attention spans, storytelling continues to remain central — whether in cinema, digital media or even personal branding. Lee’s insight highlights why stories endure despite technological shifts: they provide continuity and emotional depth in a world that can otherwise feel overwhelming or chaotic.

For audiences, storytelling offers connection and empathy. For creators, it becomes a way to impose order on complexity and communicate ideas that resonate across cultures.

Relevance Backed By Lee’s Journey

Lee’s own life reflects the power of persistence and narrative-building. Born in Taiwan in 1954, he initially aspired to be an actor but pivoted to filmmaking due to practical challenges, including language barriers.

After completing his studies in the United States, including an MFA in film production from New York University, Lee faced a prolonged period of unemployment. For six years, he remained without steady work, writing screenplays while his wife supported the family.

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This phase, often seen as a struggle, eventually became a defining chapter in his story. His scripts gained recognition in Taiwan, leading to his directorial debut with Pushing Hands (1991), a film centred on family dynamics. Its success marked the beginning of a career that would go on to include critically acclaimed films across genres and languages.

The Larger Takeaway Lee’s quote offers a broader reflection on human experience: storytelling is not just an artistic pursuit but a fundamental way of understanding life. Without it, events may remain disconnected, much like an endless sequence of numbers.

By framing life through stories, individuals are able to assign meaning, find direction and connect with others — turning what might otherwise feel infinite and abstract into something tangible and shared.

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Ang Lee’s perspective serves as a reminder that storytelling is more than entertainment — it is a lens through which life itself becomes comprehensible.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.