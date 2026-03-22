Quote of the day by Aravind Srinivas: ‘The only way to build something truly great is to be extremely opinionated...'

"The only way to build something truly great is to be extremely opinionated about what you're building." This quote by Aravind Srinivas encapsulates his philosophy on building and impact.

Meaning of the quote The quote is not just about having an idea; it is about conviction. Aravind Srinivas reminds people that true innovation does not come from trying to please everyone or following the crowd. It comes from having a strong and clear vision for what you want to create. In other words, being "extremely opinionated" implies that you have a deep understanding of an issue or a problem that you are solving, along with a firm belief in the solution you are proposing. It indicates that you are willing to stand by your choices, even when they are unconventional and not widely accepted. This kind of conviction helps a person make tough decisions and push through challenges.

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Why does this quote resonate? Srinivas' words resonate deeply because they speak to the heart of entrepreneurship and creative endeavour. We are now living in a world where noise and competing ideas take the best of people, making it easier for them to be sidetracked. His words remind us that clarity of purpose is crucial. When an individual is focused on building something, whether it's a company, a product, or a personal project, they need to have a strong internal compass. Being opinionated isn't about being stubborn for the sake of it; rather, it's about having a well-thought-out perspective that guides their actions and helps in defining what "great" truly means for their particular creation. It's about having the courage to be unique and to differentiate from what others are doing.

Who is Aravind Srinivas? Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Perplexity AI. Regarded as a visionary, he is at the forefront of a revolution in search and knowledge discovery. In an increasingly complex world, his insights often touch upon the principles of building, learning, and understanding.

Aravind Srinivas has become widely recognized for his contributions to artificial intelligence (AI). Before launching Perplexity AI, he built a strong academic and professional foundation. He completed his Ph.D. in computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, focusing on deep learning and natural language processing.

He later worked with leading AI organizations, including OpenAI, Google Brain, and DeepMind, contributing to major advances in the field. In 2022, he co-founded Perplexity AI with the aim of building an “answer engine” that delivers clear, source-backed responses, offering an alternative to traditional search. He is also noted for his straightforward communication style, strong technical expertise, and forward-looking approach to AI development.

How can you apply these ideas to your own journey? Srinivas' words can be applied to any individual's journey who wants to build something.

First, an individual must define their "why." Before the beginning of any project, one must identify the reason behind it. What problem are they trying to address and solve? What distinct value do they offer? Clarity on all these questions can help in shaping a person's opinion.

Secondly, they must research and form convictions. At this stage, an individual must ensure that they don't just have an opinion; it is rather an "informed" one. They should dive deep into the subject and conduct thorough research to understand the already existing solutions. Research will provide weight to a person's opinion, helping them defend their choices in the future.

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At the third stage, they should act quickly once their research and opinion are clear. Remember, when building something, confidence is key. One must avoid overthinking.

Next, they should focus on learning rapidly. One must be ready to learn quickly. They should build a small version of their idea, get feedback, and learn from it.

And lastly, people should use what they have learned to refine their approach. However, they mustn't abandon their core vision easily.