Quote of the Day by Bad Bunny on taking a stand: ‘The system has taught us to stay quiet…’

'For years, decades, the system has taught us to stay quiet. They've made us believe that those who take to the streets to speak up are crazy, criminals, troublemakers.'

This sharp observation by Bad Bunny captures something many people feel but rarely say out loud. Protest is not disorder. It is democracy in its rawest form. Yet, those in power have long tried to make it look otherwise.

The quote speaks to a pattern that repeats across countries and generations. When people march, strike or raise their voices, the system responds not by listening but by labelling.

Protesters become troublemakers. Activists become threats. The message is clear: stay quiet, stay in line.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in Puerto Rico, grew up in Vega Baja, a working-class town far from privilege. He rose to global fame through music that never shied away from social commentary.

In 2019, he joined massive street protests in Puerto Rico that ultimately forced the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló. He did not just sing about resistance. He lived it.

What it means The quote identifies silence as something manufactured, not natural. People are not born passive. They are taught to be.

Institutions, media and authority figures frame dissent as dangerous. Over time, many people internalise that message and self-censor.

Bad Bunny challenges that conditioning. He reminds us that speaking up is not a crime. It is a right and often a necessity.

Where it comes from Puerto Rico has a long history of colonial rule, economic mismanagement and political unrest. For many on the island, frustration with the system is not abstract. It is lived daily.

Bad Bunny, who celebrates his birthday on 10 March, has used his platform consistently to reflect those frustrations. He expresses himself through music, social media or physical presence at protests. His voice carries weight because it comes from experience, not performance.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Question who benefits when a protest is painted as chaos.

Takeaway 2: Recognise silence as a choice; and so is speaking up.

Takeaway 3: Support those who take to the streets even when it is uncomfortable.

Systems change when enough people refuse to stay quiet.

Related readings The Wretched of the Earth by Frantz Fanon

A foundational text on colonial oppression and the psychology of resistance.

Why Civil Resistance Works by Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan

A data-driven look at how nonviolent movements succeed.

Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire

Explores how the powerful use education and language to maintain control.

How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt