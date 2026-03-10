Quote of the Day by Bad Bunny on taking a stand: ‘The system has taught us to stay quiet…’

'For years, decades, the system has taught us to stay quiet. They've made us believe that those who take to the streets to speak up are crazy, criminals, troublemakers.'

This sharp observation by Bad Bunny captures something many people feel but rarely say out loud. Protest is not disorder. It is democracy in its rawest form. Yet, those in power have long tried to make it look otherwise.

Advertisement

The quote speaks to a pattern that repeats across countries and generations. When people march, strike or raise their voices, the system responds not by listening but by labelling.

Protesters become troublemakers. Activists become threats. The message is clear: stay quiet, stay in line.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in Puerto Rico, grew up in Vega Baja, a working-class town far from privilege. He rose to global fame through music that never shied away from social commentary.

In 2019, he joined massive street protests in Puerto Rico that ultimately forced the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló. He did not just sing about resistance. He lived it.

What it means The quote identifies silence as something manufactured, not natural. People are not born passive. They are taught to be.

Advertisement

Institutions, media and authority figures frame dissent as dangerous. Over time, many people internalise that message and self-censor.

Bad Bunny challenges that conditioning. He reminds us that speaking up is not a crime. It is a right and often a necessity.

Where it comes from Puerto Rico has a long history of colonial rule, economic mismanagement and political unrest. For many on the island, frustration with the system is not abstract. It is lived daily.

Bad Bunny, who celebrates his birthday on 10 March, has used his platform consistently to reflect those frustrations. He expresses himself through music, social media or physical presence at protests. His voice carries weight because it comes from experience, not performance.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Question who benefits when a protest is painted as chaos.

Advertisement

Takeaway 2: Recognise silence as a choice; and so is speaking up.

Takeaway 3: Support those who take to the streets even when it is uncomfortable.

Systems change when enough people refuse to stay quiet.

Related readings The Wretched of the Earth by Frantz Fanon

A foundational text on colonial oppression and the psychology of resistance.

Why Civil Resistance Works by Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan

A data-driven look at how nonviolent movements succeed.

Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire

Explores how the powerful use education and language to maintain control.

How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt

Examines how democratic norms erode and how citizens can push back.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.