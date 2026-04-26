Quote of the day by Benjamin Franklin: ‘Well done is better than…’

Quote of the day: “Well done is better than well said," once said Benjamin Franklin.

The lines are often attributed to the 1737 edition of Poor Richard's Almanack.

What does it mean The quote states that actions matter more than mere words. It talks about focusing on results over just flowery promises.

In simple words, actions mean more than intentions. While it can be easy to make a statement, promise, explain or impress anyone by sugar-coating words, the real value can only be determined by actions.

Through this quote, the speaker urges people to focus less on intention or appearance and more on the execution of one's promise.

How it is relevant The quote remains useful in the current times. Surrounded by influencers, content creators and even unnamed experts, social media is flooded with several claims with little to no substance. This is where Franklin’s principle cuts through that noise, as credibility is built on what you consistently deliver. Its relevance lies in shifting focus from intention to action. In today's world, measured output matters the most.

Who was Benjamin Franklin Benjamin Franklin was one of the most versatile figures of the 18th century. A statesman, scientist, author, publisher, diplomat and most importantly, one of the key Founding Fathers of the United States, Franklin played a big role in shaping the United States. He drafted the Declaration of Independence and contributed to the US Constitution. He was instrumental in gaining French support during the American Revolution.

He is known for his famous kite experiment, which led to the invention of the lightning rod that protects buildings from fires during thunderstorms. He also created bifocal glasses, designed the Franklin stove and more. He also coined terms like “positive” and “negative” charge, which went on to further elevate science as we know it today.

He was also a writer. Right from the age of 23, he was associated with The Pennsylvania Gazette. Through Poor Richard’s Almanack, he popularised wisdom, touching upon subjects like discipline, thrift, and action. He also wrote essays and The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin.

Popular Benjamin Franklin quotes Check more quotes by Benjamin Franklin:

-“Love your Enemies, for they tell you your Faults.”

-“He that falls in love with himself will have no rivals.”

-“There never was a good war or a bad peace.”

-“Better slip with foot than tongue.”

-“It is better to take many Injuries than to give one.”

-“When you’re good to others, you’re best to yourself.”

-“Lost Time is never found again.”

-“No gains without pains.”

-“A true Friend is the best Possession.”

-“A right Heart exceeds all.”

-“Don’t throw stones at your neighbors, if your own windows are glass.”

-“Look before, or you’ll find yourself behind.”

-“He that lies down with Dogs, shall rise up with fleas.”

-“Hide not your Talents, they for Use were made. What’s a Sun-Dial in the shade!”

-“Glass, China, and Reputation, are easily crack’d, and never well mended.”

-“What more valuable than Gold? Diamonds. Than Diamonds? Virtue.”