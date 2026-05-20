Quote of the day by Booker T. Washington: ‘I have learned that success is to be measured not so much by the position…’

This famous quote by Booker T. Washington - “I have learned that success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.” - remains one of the most widely cited reflections on perseverance, resilience and personal growth. More than a century after it was first written, the statement continues to inspire students, entrepreneurs, professionals and leaders across the world.

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Where did the quote appear? The quote appeared in Booker T. Washington’s 1901 autobiography, Up from Slavery.

The book chronicled Washington’s journey from slavery to becoming one of the most influential Black educators and public intellectuals in American history. In the autobiography, Washington described the hardships he faced growing up in poverty after the Civil War and the determination that helped him build schools and educational opportunities for African Americans.

“Up from Slavery” became a landmark work in American literature and civil rights history because it offered a deeply personal account of ambition, discrimination, education and perseverance.

Meaning of the quote At its core, the quote argues that true success should not be judged only by wealth, fame, power or social status.

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Instead, Washington believed success is better measured by the challenges, failures and hardships a person overcomes while pursuing their goals.

The quote shifts the focus from outcomes to resilience.

Two people may achieve the same position in life, but the one who faced greater adversity, sacrifice or discrimination may have experienced a deeper and more meaningful journey.

Washington’s message emphasizes:

-Persistence over privilege

-Character over status

-Effort over external recognition

-Growth through struggle

It also reflects his own life experience. Born into slavery in 1856 in Virginia, Washington had limited access to education and resources. Yet he went on to found the Tuskegee Institute, now known as Tuskegee University, and became one of the most influential Black leaders of his time.

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Why this quote still resonates today The quote continues to resonate strongly in modern society because many people today face economic uncertainty, career pressure, social inequality and mental health struggles.

In an era dominated by social media, success is often portrayed through luxury, job titles, wealth or online popularity. Washington’s words challenge that mindset by reminding people that unseen struggles matter just as much as visible achievements.

For students, the quote speaks to overcoming academic pressure or limited opportunities.

For entrepreneurs, it reflects the reality that failure and setbacks are often part of building a successful business.

For professionals, it highlights resilience during layoffs, financial difficulties or workplace discrimination.

Many individuals continue to face barriers linked to race, gender, disability, geography or economic background. Washington’s perspective acknowledges that the path to success is not equal for everyone.

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In today’s fast-moving and highly competitive culture, the quote encourages patience, endurance and self-worth beyond material achievement.

Who was Booker T. Washington? Booker T. Washington was an American educator, author and influential Black leader born into slavery in 1856.

After the Civil War, he pursued education despite extreme poverty and later founded the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama in 1881. The school became one of the most important educational institutions for African Americans in the United States.

Washington advocated vocational education, economic self-reliance and gradual social progress for Black Americans during a deeply segregated era.

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