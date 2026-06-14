Quote of the Day by Canadian author Robin S. Sharma — ‘Investing in yourself is the best investment…’

The quote “Investing in yourself is the best investment you will ever make. It will not only improve your life, it will improve the lives of all those around you” reflects Sharma’s core philosophy that personal growth and self-mastery form the foundation of a meaningful, successful life.
He argues that time, energy, and resources spent on developing your mind, body, skills, habits, and character yield the highest returns—far surpassing financial investments like stocks or real estate.
This includes practices like early rising, reading, reflection, physical fitness, skill-building, and cultivating inner peace. By becoming your best self, you create ripple effects: greater fulfilment and capability allow you to positively influence family, colleagues, community, and the world. It aligns with his belief that individual transformation drives broader impact, a theme running through his leadership teachings.
Sharma’s most famous book is The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari (1997), a fable about a high-powered lawyer who suffers a heart attack, abandons his career for Himalayan wisdom, and returns transformed. It explores themes of purpose, simplicity, discipline, and living fully; the series includes sequels like The Secret Letters of the Monk Who Sold His Ferrari.
Robin S. Sharma is a Canadian author, motivational speaker, and leadership expert of Indian-Ugandan origin. His work draws from self-help, fable-style storytelling, and practical philosophy.
Over more than 30 years, he has advised Fortune 100 CEOs, billionaires, athletes, and organisations like Nike, Microsoft, FedEx, and Starbucks. His books have sold over 25 million copies in more than 90 countries and languages.
He is best known for blending ancient wisdom, modern productivity tactics, and inspirational narratives to help people unlock their potential.
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