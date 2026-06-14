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Quote of the Day by Canadian author Robin S. Sharma — ‘Investing in yourself is the best investment…’

Robin S. Sharma emphasises that investing in oneself yields the highest returns, improving both personal and collective lives. 

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Published14 Jun 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Canadian writer Robin S. Sharma.
Canadian writer Robin S. Sharma.
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Quote of the Day by Canadian writer Robin S. Sharma — “Investing in yourself is the best investment you will ever make. It will not only improve your life, it will improve the lives of all those around you.”

What does this quote mean?

The quote “Investing in yourself is the best investment you will ever make. It will not only improve your life, it will improve the lives of all those around you” reflects Sharma’s core philosophy that personal growth and self-mastery form the foundation of a meaningful, successful life.

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He argues that time, energy, and resources spent on developing your mind, body, skills, habits, and character yield the highest returns—far surpassing financial investments like stocks or real estate.

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This includes practices like early rising, reading, reflection, physical fitness, skill-building, and cultivating inner peace. By becoming your best self, you create ripple effects: greater fulfilment and capability allow you to positively influence family, colleagues, community, and the world. It aligns with his belief that individual transformation drives broader impact, a theme running through his leadership teachings.

Sharma’s most famous book is The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari (1997), a fable about a high-powered lawyer who suffers a heart attack, abandons his career for Himalayan wisdom, and returns transformed. It explores themes of purpose, simplicity, discipline, and living fully; the series includes sequels like The Secret Letters of the Monk Who Sold His Ferrari.

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Who is Robin S. Sharma?

Robin S. Sharma is a Canadian author, motivational speaker, and leadership expert of Indian-Ugandan origin. His work draws from self-help, fable-style storytelling, and practical philosophy.

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Over more than 30 years, he has advised Fortune 100 CEOs, billionaires, athletes, and organisations like Nike, Microsoft, FedEx, and Starbucks. His books have sold over 25 million copies in more than 90 countries and languages.

He is best known for blending ancient wisdom, modern productivity tactics, and inspirational narratives to help people unlock their potential.

Other notable works include

  1. Who Will Cry When You Die?: Focuses on living a life of significance through daily practices and legacy-building.
  2. The Saint, the Surfer, and the CEO: A fable about discovering happiness, success, and purpose.

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  • The Leader Who Had No Title: Argues that leadership is available to anyone at any level through personal excellence and initiative.
  • The 5 AM Club: Promotes owning your morning for peak productivity, mindset, and performance (one of his biggest recent bestsellers).
  • The Everyday Hero Manifesto and The Wealth Money Can’t Buy: More recent titles emphasizing personal mastery, hidden habits for a rich life, and humanitarian leadership.

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