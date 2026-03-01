Quote of the day by Carl von Clausewitz: ‘War is the continuation of politics by other means’

At a time when conflicts are unfolding across the world, and geopolitical tensions are rising amid the breakdown of dialogue and diplomacy, people may turn to the insights of Carl von Clausewitz to better understand the true nature and purpose of war.

What does Clausewitz's quote mean? Carl von Clausewitz's most famous quote is, "War is merely the continuation of policy by other means" In the original German from Vom Kriege, it reads roughly: "Der Krieg ist nichts anderes als die Fortsetzung der Politik mit anderen Mitteln", which roughly translates to "War is merely the continuation of political intercourse, with the addition of other means" or “a continuation of political activity by other means.”

Carl von Clausewitz argues that war is not separate from politics, nor does it occur only when politics fails. Instead, war is one of several tools a political community, typically a state or government, uses to achieve its political goals. The “other means” refers mainly to organised violence, such as armed force and battle, rather than peaceful political methods.

War is always subordinate to political objectives. If those objectives change, the character, scale, or even the continuation of the war should change as well.

About Clausewitz Carl von Clausewitz (full name: Carl Philipp Gottlieb von Clausewitz) was a Prussian general, military theorist, and one of the most influential thinkers on warfare in history. He was born on July 1, 1780, in Burg near Magdeburg, Prussia, into a family of modest origins that claimed noble status.

He joined the Prussian army at the remarkably young age of 12 as a lance corporal (or standard-bearer), and saw his first combat during the French Revolutionary Wars.

Clausewitz fought in the Napoleonic Wars, experiencing Prussia's devastating defeat in 1806, after which he briefly served in the Russian army against Napoleon.

He later returned to Prussian service, rose to the rank of major general, and married Marie von Brühl in 1810 (she played a key role in editing and publishing his work after his death).

His most famous contribution is the book Vom Kriege (On War), published posthumously in 1832.

It remains a foundational text in military strategy, political science, and international relations.