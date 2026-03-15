Quote of the day by Charlie Munger: “One of the greatest ways to avoid trouble is...”

Charlie Munger, the longtime vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and the closest investing partner of Warren Buffett, was widely known as one of the most influential thinkers in modern investing.

A lawyer by training, he helped build Berkshire's investment philosophy by encouraging a shift from buying merely cheap companies to investing in high-quality businesses with durable competitive advantages.

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His emphasis on rational thinking, multidisciplinary learning, and patience has influenced generations of investors across the world.

What does Munger's quote mean? Munger’s quote — “One of the greatest ways to avoid trouble is to keep it simple” — reflects a core principle that guided his investment decisions all these years. The present-day financial world is often crowded with complex strategies, derivatives, and speculative bets.

He consistently argued that simplicity leads to better judgment. By focusing on businesses that are easy to understand and avoiding overly complicated financial structures, investors can reduce the risk of costly mistakes.

For everyday investors, the quote offers a practical lesson in personal finance and portfolio management. Keeping investments simple, such as holding diversified funds, avoiding excessive trading, and focusing on long-term wealth creation, can help minimise risk and emotional decision-making.

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In short, keeping it simple does the job if you are determined and have patience. Markets are volatile in nature, hence taking ‘impulsive’ decisions may not give desired results, and even lead to losses.

More about Charlie Munger Munger and Buffet is known for spending almost 60 years behind the transformation of Berkshire. The duo turned the company around from a failing textile maker into an empire, worth billions.

Charlie Munger was born in 1924 and built a career around law, investing, and business leadership. He studied at the University of Michigan and later attended Harvard Law School. However, he shifted from law to investing, where his analytical skills flourished.

Under Munger's management, Berkshire averaged an annual gain of 20% from 1965 through 2022, roughly twice the pace of the S&P 500 Index. Decades of compounded returns made the pair billionaires and folk heroes to adoring investors around the world.

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Munger was also famous among people for his speeches at Berkshire annual meetings. Investors from around the world attended to hear his blunt wisdom. He rejected trendy financial jargon and instead focused on rational thought.

He was vice chairman of Berkshire from 1978 until the day he died at 99 in 2023. He was also among the company's biggest shareholders, with stock valued at about $2.2 billion. His overall net worth was about $2.6 billion, according to data available on Forbes.

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