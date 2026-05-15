Quote of the Day by Chinese Philosopher Lao Tzu — “Time is a created thing. To say 'I don't have time,' is like saying, 'I don't want to.'” What does this quote mean? The quote attributed to Lao Tzu means that time is not just something we passively “have,” but something we structure through our choices and priorities.

When people say they don’t have time for something, it often reflects not an actual absence of time, but a decision to prioritise other things instead. In this sense, the quote challenges the idea of using “no time” as an excuse and suggests that our actions reveal what we truly consider important.

Who was Lao Tzu? Lao Tzu was a Chinese philosopher and writer traditionally regarded as the founder of Taoism, one of the major philosophical and spiritual traditions of China.

He is best known for being associated with the Tao Te Ching, a highly influential work that teaches ideas about harmony, simplicity, humility, and living in accordance with the natural flow of the universe.

According to tradition, Lao Tzu lived around the 6th century BCE, possibly during the same broad era as Confucius, though historical evidence about his life is limited and debated.

Lao Tzu is traditionally regarded as the sage linked with the Tao Te Ching and the early development of Daoism. According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, his influence is believed to have emerged around the 6th century BCE. He is credited as the supposed author of the Daodejing, although many modern scholars question whether the work was written by a single historical figure.

Despite this uncertainty, Lao Tzu remains closely associated with ideas of simplicity, self-awareness, restraint, and living in harmony with the Dao, or “the Way.” This lasting connection is important because the quoted idea reflects a key Daoist lesson: the most difficult achievements are often internal rather than external.

Famous quotes by Lao Tzu “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.”

“Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don't resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.”



“A good traveller has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving.”

“When you are content to be simply yourself and don't compare or compete, everyone will respect you.”

“The truth is not always beautiful, nor beautiful words the truth.”